Raiders sign third-round pick G Dylan Parham 

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick G Dylan Parham, the club announced Thursday.

Parham, a 6-foot-3, 311-pound defensive tackle out of Memphis, was selected with the 90th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

A four-year starter for the Tigers, Parham started 50 contests and played right guard, left guard and right tackle. As a redshirt senior, he started all 11 games at right guard and was named a First-Team All-ACC selection.