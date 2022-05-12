Raiders sign third-round pick G Dylan Parham 

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick G Dylan Parham, the club announced Thursday.
Parham, a 6-foot-3, 311-pound defensive tackle out of Memphis, was selected with the 90th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
A four-year starter for the Tigers, Parham started 50 contests and played right guard, left guard and right tackle. As a redshirt senior, he started all 11 games at right guard and was named a First-Team All-ACC selection.
A native of Carrollton, Ga., Parham attended Carrollton High School where he played as a linebacker/defensive end before moving to tight end his senior year. As a senior, he was named to the 2016 Times-Georgian All-Area first team as a tight end after recording nine receptions for 96 yards and one TD.
