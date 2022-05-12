Raiders sign third-round pick G Dylan Parham 

May 12, 2022 at 04:35 PM
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick G Dylan Parham, the club announced Thursday.

Parham, a 6-foot-3, 311-pound defensive tackle out of Memphis, was selected with the 90th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

A four-year starter for the Tigers, Parham started 50 contests and played right guard, left guard and right tackle. As a redshirt senior, he started all 11 games at right guard and was named a First-Team All-ACC selection.

A native of Carrollton, Ga., Parham attended Carrollton High School where he played as a linebacker/defensive end before moving to tight end his senior year. As a senior, he was named to the 2016 Times-Georgian All-Area first team as a tight end after recording nine receptions for 96 yards and one TD.

G Dylan Parham Third Round (90th overall) Memphis
1 / 15

G Dylan Parham
Third Round (90th overall)
Memphis

Aaron Doster/Associated Press
news

Raiders announce undrafted free agent signings

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the 15 following undrafted free agents.

news

Raiders sign fifth-round draft pick Matthew Butler

Butler, a 6-foot-4, 297-pound defensive tackle out of Tennessee, was selected with the 175th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign seventh-round pick RB Brittain Brown

Brown, a 6-foot, 210-pound running back out of UCLA, was selected with the 250th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign seventh-round pick T Thayer Munford Jr.

Munford Jr., a 6-foot-6, 328-pound offensive tackle out of Ohio State, was selected with the 238th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign WR Keelan Cole

Cole enters his sixth NFL season and first with the Raiders after making stops with the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Raiders sign LB Kenny Young

Young joins the Raiders after spending time with the Baltimore Ravens (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams (2019-21) and Denver Broncos (2021).

news

Raiders honor four Las Vegas educators during Teacher Appreciation Week

The Las Vegas Raiders honored four deserving Clark County School District educators for their efforts inside the classroom and in the Southern Nevada community.

news

Raiders engage in community activities around NFL Draft in Las Vegas

In addition to serving as the host NFL team, the Raiders are planning additional unique local programming as part of the organization's ongoing commitment to the residents of Southern Nevada.

news

Raiders sign QB Derek Carr to multi-year extension

The longest tenured quarterback in the AFC, Carr is a three-time Pro Bowler and holds multiple franchise records including passing yards (31,700) and passing touchdowns (193).

news

Raiders sign free agent DE Tashawn Bower

Additionally, the team signed exclusive rights free agents TE Nick Bowers and S Roderic Teamer, and waived/non-football injury OL Kamaal Seymour.

news

Deadline extended to register for 2022 in-person Raiderettes auditions

Auditions will be held in-person on Saturday, April 16 at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center and Raiders Headquarters.

