Raiders sign fourth-round pick DT Neil Farrell Jr. 

Jun 10, 2022 at 02:20 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Signing Graphic 1920x1080_Farrell Jr

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick DT Neil Farrell Jr., the club announced Thursday.

Farrell Jr., a 6-foot-4, 330-pound defensive tackle from LSU was selected with the 126th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

A five-year letterman at LSU, Farrell Jr. appeared in 51 career games with 21 starts, totaling 143 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. As a graduate senior in 2021, he earned First-Team Defense All-America honors from Pro Football Focus after recording 45 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

A native of Mobile, Ala., Farrell Jr. attended Murphy High School where he was a four-star recruit and rated as the No. 1 defensive tackle in the state of Alabama by Scout.com. He was a two-time All-Coastal Alabama First Team Defense selection, while also being selected to the 2015 and 2016 Class 7A First Team Defense All-State football teams by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

