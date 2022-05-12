Raiders sign fifth-round draft pick Matthew Butler

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Matthew Butler, the club announced Thursday.

Butler, a 6-foot-4, 297-pound defensive tackle out of Tennessee, was selected with the 175th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

A five-year letterman for the Volunteers, Butler appeared in 53 career games with 26 starts, totaling 152 tackles (68 solo), 16 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. As a fifth-year senior in 2021, he played in all 13 games with 12 starts and posted career highs in tackles (47), tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (five).