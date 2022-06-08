Raiders sign fourth-round pick RB Zamir White 

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick RB Zamir White, the club announced Thursday.

White, a 5-foot-11, 216-pound running back out of Georgia, was selected with the 122nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

A three-year letterman for the Bulldogs, White played in 38 games with 23 starts, totaling 382 carries for 2,043 rushing yards (5.3 avg.) and 25 TDs. His 2,043 rushing yards rank 15th on the program's career list. As a redshirt junior in 2021, White was the Bulldogs' leading rusher for the second-straight season after recording 856 rushing yards on 160 carries and adding 11 TDs.