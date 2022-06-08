Raiders sign fourth-round pick RB Zamir White 

Jun 08, 2022 at 01:45 PM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick RB Zamir White, the club announced Thursday.

White, a 5-foot-11, 216-pound running back out of Georgia, was selected with the 122nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

A three-year letterman for the Bulldogs, White played in 38 games with 23 starts, totaling 382 carries for 2,043 rushing yards (5.3 avg.) and 25 TDs. His 2,043 rushing yards rank 15th on the program's career list. As a redshirt junior in 2021, White was the Bulldogs' leading rusher for the second-straight season after recording 856 rushing yards on 160 carries and adding 11 TDs.

A native of Laurinburg, N.C., White attended Scotland High School, where he was a unanimous five-star recruit and widely considered the No. 1 running back in the nation. White was named to the USA Today 2017 All-USA First Team offense, NCPreps Player of the Year and N.C. All-State First Team after rushing for 2,086 yards and 34 touchdowns in 11 games his senior season. White was named the N.C. 2016 Gatorade High School Football Player of the Year.

Draft Pick: RB Zamir White

RB Zamir White Fourth Round (122th overall) Georgia
