Raiders sign seventh-round pick RB Brittain Brown 

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed seventh-round draft pick RB Brittain Brown, the club announced Thursday.

Brown, a 6-foot, 210-pound running back out of UCLA, was selected with the 250th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brown played two years at UCLA after transferring from Duke. At UCLA, he appeared in 17 games with four starts, totaling 184 carries for 1,158 rushing yards and 11 TDs, while adding 24 receptions for 213 yards and one TD. At Duke, he appeared in 25 career games with five starts, rushing 222 times for 1,126 yards and 10 TDs, while catching 17 passes for 218 yards and one TD.