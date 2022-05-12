Raiders sign seventh-round pick RB Brittain Brown 

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed seventh-round draft pick RB Brittain Brown, the club announced Thursday.
Brown, a 6-foot, 210-pound running back out of UCLA, was selected with the 250th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Brown played two years at UCLA after transferring from Duke. At UCLA, he appeared in 17 games with four starts, totaling 184 carries for 1,158 rushing yards and 11 TDs, while adding 24 receptions for 213 yards and one TD. At Duke, he appeared in 25 career games with five starts, rushing 222 times for 1,126 yards and 10 TDs, while catching 17 passes for 218 yards and one TD.
A native of Canton, Ga., Brown attended Cherokee High School, where he was a four-star recruit by ESPN and ranked as the No. 5 prospect in Georgia by Scout.com. As a senior, he rushed for 1,777 yards and 18 TDs en route to being named to the Class AAAAAA all-state first team by the Georgia Sports Writers Association.
With the 250th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select running back Brittain Brown.