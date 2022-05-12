Raiders sign seventh-round pick T Thayer Munford Jr.

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed seventh-round draft pick T Thayer Munford Jr., the club announced Thursday.

Munford Jr., a 6-foot-6, 328-pound offensive tackle out of Ohio State, was selected with the 238th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

A four-year starter at Ohio State, Munford Jr. played in 58 career games with 45 starts. As a fifth-year senior in 2021, he started all 12 games and was named a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association and first-team All-Big Ten for the second consecutive season. Munford played on four consecutive Big Ten championship teams and was part of two College Football Playoff teams.