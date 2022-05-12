Raiders sign seventh-round pick T Thayer Munford Jr.

May 12, 2022 at 04:39 PM
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed seventh-round draft pick T Thayer Munford Jr., the club announced Thursday.

Munford Jr., a 6-foot-6, 328-pound offensive tackle out of Ohio State, was selected with the 238th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

A four-year starter at Ohio State, Munford Jr. played in 58 career games with 45 starts. As a fifth-year senior in 2021, he started all 12 games and was named a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association and first-team All-Big Ten for the second consecutive season. Munford played on four consecutive Big Ten championship teams and was part of two College Football Playoff teams.

A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Munford Jr. played one year at Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio after transferring from La Salle High School. At La Salle, he helped his team win consecutive Division II state championships in 2014 and 2015. He was named a four-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports and Scout.com.

T Thayer Munford Jr. Seventh Round (238th overall) Ohio State
Advertising