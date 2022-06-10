'True leader' Hunter Renfrow keeps family, football in the forefront after extension

Hunter Renfrow was operating on a tight schedule Friday morning. With his wife, daughter and a newly inked contract extension – he had a flight to catch back home to South Carolina.

Six years ago, the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, native was a two-star high school recruit walking on to the Clemson Tigers football team. He's now coming off a Pro Bowl season with career-highs in catches (103), receiving yards (1,038) and touchdown receptions (nine). And for that, he's getting compensated adequately for his contributions.

As he's exiting Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, he has his wife Camilla by his side with his baby girl decked out in Raiders gear in his arms. With Renfrow just having secured a major extension for his family, his daughter seems to not have a care in the world as she playing around with her father. And he wants to keep it that way.