Hunter Renfrow continuing to work on elevating his game in Josh McDaniels' offense

In McDaniels' time in New England, the undrafted Wes Welker became a two-time All-Pro selection under his direction. Seventh-round pick Julian Edelman became the first receiver in a decade to be named Super Bowl MVP. And last season, Patriots slot receiver Jakobi Meyers totaled nearly 900 receiving yards.

So what is it that makes slot receivers excel in McDaniels' system?

"Well one, they're really good players," answered Renfrow. "I think Coach McDaniels is just very good at teaching the details of it. And those guys did a good job. It's a lot of work, he puts a lot on them but I think it can be rewarding if you buy into what he has to say. And he's had some good receivers in the past so some of it is being where you need to be and being consistent."

The Raiders are looking to further capitalize on the production the 2019 fifth-round pick provided last year – leading the team in receiving yards, touchdown grabs and receptions. Yet after all he accomplished during his breakout 2021 season, the new staff sees even more potential.

"A very talented player. I've been asked about him in the past and he's just he's a gritty guy, knows how to get open, knows how to win on third down, has some return experience, is good after the catch," General Manager Dave Ziegler said about Renfrow in April. "So, yes, Hunter is a good football player and has a good a lot of good elements that allow him to be successful on Sundays, which is important. And he's a young player.