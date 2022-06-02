'We, not me': How offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo is building continuity in the trenches

We, not me.

A philosophy so often preached in football and one the Raiders offensive line is embracing early during OTAs.

The young O-line – anchored at left tackle by fifth-year starter Kolton Miller – is working to find their cohesion as a unit under a new coaching staff and new terminology. Part of finding that cohesion and learning their roles is done by "throwing them in the deep end," as offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo put it.

"If you're just going to teach them and go slowly, then they're just going to plateau," he said. "Go with the shock system, and let's get after it. See what they can assimilate now."

Bricillo comes to the Raiders with 17 years of coaching experience, most recently as the Patriots offensive line coach last season after getting his NFL start as a coaching assistant in 2019. He's also been in the trenches himself, having played center at Duquesne University in Pennsylvania.