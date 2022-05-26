'I'm just going to try to be myself': Josh McDaniels on taking the helm and how the Raiders are shaping up in OTAs

McDaniels didn't just describe how pleased he is with his players, but also his staff in helping maximize the players' talents and abilities. The six-time Super Bowl champion is cognizant that it will be a full operation to continually reach great heights within the Raiders organization.

"I've been looking forward to an opportunity like this for a couple years now and I'm so blessed to have the staff that we have and the group that we have working, and the support staff that we have around me," said McDaniels. "They make my job easy. I'm just trying to keep us on schedule and on time and those kind of things, but I couldn't say enough things about the staff here.

"The strength and conditioning guys, the trainers, the equipment people that make this thing go – they do a tremendous job. Then our coaching staff is doing a great job. They're here real early, they're here late at night making sure all the information is prepared. I feel like I've learned a lot. I feel like it's slowed down for me, for sure. Doesn't mean anything at this point in time of the year, doesn't have any bearing on what's going to happen down the road, but definitely feel a comfort level now in terms of understanding what my role is and how to do it better."

Even with the new changes taking place within the building, McDaniels has been leaning on the team's established leaders such as Derek Carr, Maxx Crosby and Darren Waller for creating a team culture that is unique. While there's been rumblings of McDaniels attempting to copy the New England style he knows well, McDaniels recognized that "[i]t's hard for anybody to leave there and try to replicate everything that happens there."