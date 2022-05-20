Pro Football Focus: Maxx Crosby considered one of the most elite young defenders in the NFL

Maxx Crosby's breakout third season consisted of him being named second-team All Pro and Pro Bowl MVP, with his first three seasons consisting of him racking up 25 sacks, 142 total tackles while not missing a single game of his career up to this point.

Pro Football Focus is also very high on the Raiders' edge rusher as well. After accumulating a league-high 101 quarterback pressures last season, he was given an 91.4 PFF overall grade – the third highest of any defensive player in 2021. They also ranked him in their top 25 players under 25 list – coming in at No. 12.

"The Raiders' third-year pass-rusher took a leap into elite status this past season," wrote PFF's Trevor Sikkema. "In 2021, his 91.7 pass-rush grade ranked second only to Myles Garrett. Crosby also leads the league in total pressures (200) over the past three seasons, playoffs included, for players under the age of 25. Crosby recorded 67.3 and 58.2 pass-rush grades in his previous two seasons, so the jump to an elite mark in 2021 was quite the statement."

Additionally, PFF ranked Crosby as a Tier 1 edge rusher, who should be considered a Defensive Player of the Year candidate going into the 2022 season.

"Maxx Crosby had a true breakout 2021 season and led the NFL in pressures, becoming only the third player to post more than 100 in a season since 2006 (101)," wrote PFF's Sam Monson. "Crosby faced a very weak run of right tackles all season, but he still remained just as productive against better opposition."