Pro Football Focus: Maxx Crosby considered one of the most elite young defenders in the NFL

May 20, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Maxx Crosby's breakout third season consisted of him being named second-team All Pro and Pro Bowl MVP, with his first three seasons consisting of him racking up 25 sacks, 142 total tackles while not missing a single game of his career up to this point.

Pro Football Focus is also very high on the Raiders' edge rusher as well. After accumulating a league-high 101 quarterback pressures last season, he was given an 91.4 PFF overall grade – the third highest of any defensive player in 2021. They also ranked him in their top 25 players under 25 list – coming in at No. 12.

"The Raiders' third-year pass-rusher took a leap into elite status this past season," wrote PFF's Trevor Sikkema. "In 2021, his 91.7 pass-rush grade ranked second only to Myles Garrett. Crosby also leads the league in total pressures (200) over the past three seasons, playoffs included, for players under the age of 25. Crosby recorded 67.3 and 58.2 pass-rush grades in his previous two seasons, so the jump to an elite mark in 2021 was quite the statement."

Additionally, PFF ranked Crosby as a Tier 1 edge rusher, who should be considered a Defensive Player of the Year candidate going into the 2022 season.

"Maxx Crosby had a true breakout 2021 season and led the NFL in pressures, becoming only the third player to post more than 100 in a season since 2006 (101)," wrote PFF's Sam Monson. "Crosby faced a very weak run of right tackles all season, but he still remained just as productive against better opposition."

Under the direction of Patrick Graham and All-Pro edge rusher Chandler Jones on the opposite side, the opportunities for progression could be endless for Crosby.

Offseason Program: Thursday 5.19.22

View exclusive photos from phase two of the Las Vegas Raiders' offseason program at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (60) and tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Sutton Smith (41) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant special teams coach Maurice Drayton at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and running back Kenyan Drake (23) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (89) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches at a workout during phase two of the offseason program.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
