Quick Hits: Players talk new coaching staff and roster additions following Day 3 of OTAs

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason program is ramping up as the team began voluntary OTAs this week. Thursday was the Silver and Black's first media availability, read through for some of the best quotes from the players who spoke.
On how OTAs are going and learning from a new coaching staff:
"Right now, we're just trying to put it all together. Just working together, getting acclimated with the new defense, new coaching system, new everything."
On new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham:
"I like Coach PG. Different dude, but I like him a lot. Like I said, it's different. Everything's different but it's a good different."
On having both Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby on the defensive line:
"We've got two great edge rushers, pick your poison. Simple."
On entering his fifth season:
"It goes by quick, but I'm still trying to compete and learn and pick up something each day. There's always something to work on, and I think that's spread out across the room. We're still young and we're just trying to improve in as many areas as we can. It's all still new. New coach, new system, so just trying to get the basics and execute as well as we can."
On third-round draft pick G Dylan Parham:
"Dylan, he's a young, smart kid. You can tell he's absorbing. He's asking questions. Competitiveness in individuals and the team period has been great. He's doing a great job as a rookie."
On G/T Alex Leatherwood:
"It's a tough job to try to learn tackle and then mid-season go to guard, so that kind of speaks on how dynamic he can be. I know he's done a ton of work in the offseason and I'm really excited for what's to come."
DE Maxx Crosby
On working with the new coaching staff:
"Having a different environment is always exciting. The coaches, since Day 1, they got in here, they've had an awesome vision for this team and we're just all fired up, having fun and flying around out there."
On defensive coordinator Patrick Graham:
"He's very straight-forward with what he wants. He's got a lot of confidence and I feel like that passes down to the players. Just having him out there, learning from him has been awesome and I think the guys have responded really well. We're just trying to improve and learn every single day."
On the defensive line group:
"A lot of new faces, but it's exciting. Having Chandler [Jones] on the other side, having Bilal [Nichols], a bunch of new faces. Andrew Billings, Kyle Peko, there's a ton of new guys but everybody's got a great attitude toward learning. At the end of the day, we're all here for the same reason. We're here to win football games. Regardless of who's out there, we've got to be on the same page and all be flying to the ball. We're off to a good start, I think."