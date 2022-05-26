Quick Hits: Players talk new coaching staff and roster additions following Day 3 of OTAs

DE Maxx Crosby

On working with the new coaching staff:

"Having a different environment is always exciting. The coaches, since Day 1, they got in here, they've had an awesome vision for this team and we're just all fired up, having fun and flying around out there."

On defensive coordinator Patrick Graham:

"He's very straight-forward with what he wants. He's got a lot of confidence and I feel like that passes down to the players. Just having him out there, learning from him has been awesome and I think the guys have responded really well. We're just trying to improve and learn every single day."

On the defensive line group: