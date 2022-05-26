Quick Hits: Players talk new coaching staff and roster additions following Day 3 of OTAs

May 26, 2022 at 03:00 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason program is ramping up as the team began voluntary OTAs this week. Thursday was the Silver and Black's first media availability, read through for some of the best quotes from the players who spoke.

LB Denzel Perryman

On how OTAs are going and learning from a new coaching staff:

"Right now, we're just trying to put it all together. Just working together, getting acclimated with the new defense, new coaching system, new everything."

On new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham:

"I like Coach PG. Different dude, but I like him a lot. Like I said, it's different. Everything's different but it's a good different."

On having both Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby on the defensive line:

"We've got two great edge rushers, pick your poison. Simple."

T Kolton Miller

On entering his fifth season:

"It goes by quick, but I'm still trying to compete and learn and pick up something each day. There's always something to work on, and I think that's spread out across the room. We're still young and we're just trying to improve in as many areas as we can. It's all still new. New coach, new system, so just trying to get the basics and execute as well as we can."

On third-round draft pick G Dylan Parham:

"Dylan, he's a young, smart kid. You can tell he's absorbing. He's asking questions. Competitiveness in individuals and the team period has been great. He's doing a great job as a rookie."

On G/T Alex Leatherwood:

"It's a tough job to try to learn tackle and then mid-season go to guard, so that kind of speaks on how dynamic he can be. I know he's done a ton of work in the offseason and I'm really excited for what's to come."

DE Maxx Crosby

On working with the new coaching staff:

"Having a different environment is always exciting. The coaches, since Day 1, they got in here, they've had an awesome vision for this team and we're just all fired up, having fun and flying around out there."

On defensive coordinator Patrick Graham:

"He's very straight-forward with what he wants. He's got a lot of confidence and I feel like that passes down to the players. Just having him out there, learning from him has been awesome and I think the guys have responded really well. We're just trying to improve and learn every single day."

On the defensive line group:

"A lot of new faces, but it's exciting. Having Chandler [Jones] on the other side, having Bilal [Nichols], a bunch of new faces. Andrew Billings, Kyle Peko, there's a ton of new guys but everybody's got a great attitude toward learning. At the end of the day, we're all here for the same reason. We're here to win football games. Regardless of who's out there, we've got to be on the same page and all be flying to the ball. We're off to a good start, I think."

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Derek Carr ecstatic to remain in the Silver and Black

Read through for some of the best quotes from Carr's Wednesday media availability.

news

Quick Hits: GM Dave Ziegler talks free agency strategy, Raiders' newest roster additions

On Monday at the NFL owners meetings, Ziegler gave some insight into the Silver and Black's patient approach to free agency.

news

Quick Hits: Davante Adams introduces himself to Raider Nation

Read through for some of the top quotes from the five-time Pro Bowler's first press conference

news

Quick Hits: Raiders' new coordinators address the media for the first time in the Silver and Black

Read through for some of the best quotes from Patrick Graham, Mick Lombardi and Tom McMahon.

news

Quick Hits: Raiders enjoying themselves in first day of Pro Bowl practice

The Silver and Black's four Pro Bowlers spoke with the media about their experiences on the AFC roster so far.

news

'No one ever wavered': Rich Bisaccia reflects on season as Raiders interim head coach

Take a look at notable quotes from Bisaccia after he addressed the media Monday afternoon as the Raiders' 2021 season comes to a close.

news

Quick Hits: The Raiders are already looking forward to next season

Several players took time to reflect on their season and look forward to the future during their end of season press conferences.

news

Quick Hits: The Raiders are fully aware of what's at stake this Sunday

The Silver and Black have mentally prepared themselves for a playoff caliber battle at home this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Quick Hits: Bisaccia discusses who stood out in the victory over Cleveland

Here are the best soundbites from the interim head coach's Tuesday media availability.

news

Quick Hits: Bisaccia touches on moving forward after loss to Chiefs

The interim head coach addressed the media Monday to discuss turnovers, the offensive line and the effect of injuries week-to-week.

news

Quick Hits: Bisaccia on rookie performances from Sunday, slow starts to offense

Here are the best soundbites from the Interim Head Coach's media availability.

Advertising