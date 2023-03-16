Quick Hits: Newest Raiders eager to put on the Silver and Black

The Raiders welcomed five new players to the team on Thursday, signing WR Jakobi Meyers, WR Phillip Dorsett, S Marcus Epps, LB Robert Spillane and CB Brandon Facyson now that the free agency period has opened. Each player then met with the media and introduced themselves to Raider Nation.
Read through for some of the best quotes from their introductory press conferences.
WR Jakobi Meyers on familiarity with Head Coach Josh McDaniels:
"His thing is just ironing out all the details. I feel like if you take care of the little things with Josh, it'll make sure all the big things are erased. He definitely drilled home focusing on every single detail. If that's route depth, step count, inside leverage, when it's outside, he made sure he drilled it. If you didn't do it the way that he liked it, you repeated it. It helped me as a man grow because it made me focus on the little things that matter in life, not just football."
On Raiders HQ and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center:
"It's futuristic. It's unlike anything I've ever seen and I'm happy that I get to take advantage of it. A lot of things they've walked around and showed me. The training staff, the equipment staff, the weight room – I've never seen anything like it. I'm just really, really excited."
On how he sees his skillset fitting into the Raiders' WR room:
"They got some real dogs on the offensive side. I feel like they can really play football. I'll just be another piece to the puzzle just trying to do my role, doing my job and hopefully keep this machine rolling smoothly."
WR Phillip Dorsett on the Raiders franchise:
"It's a dream come true to be honest. The mystique, John Madden, everything about it. The Silver and Black. ... It's an historic franchise. The fan base is amazing. You can tell by all the interaction you get."
On his relationship with McDaniels:
"Me and Josh always had a good connection. I was always a guy that can play all three positions and his football mind is out of this world. He's really smart when it comes to football and just putting things together, putting game plans together, multiple personnels and stuff like that. Me and him have been close because we see eye-to-eye when it comes to football and we've always stayed in contact. It was just an opportunity that came that I just felt like, me personally, I couldn't refuse. I just want to come in here and help this team win any way I can."
On WR Davante Adams:
"Anytime you've got a guy like that on the other side, I mean, he's the best receiver in the league. He's gonna take two people most of the time. So you're gonna need somebody that's going to be able to take the top off, free him up."
S Marcus Epps on being a full-time starter in 2022:
"Learned a lot about consistency. Learned a lot about what it takes, the day in and day out grind. What it takes to take care of your body throughout the season. It was definitely a great learning experience for me and some things that I can take and continue to use to get better going forward."
On the decision to join the Raiders:
"The biggest thing for me was they really wanted me here. They really believe in me as a player, as a person. That went a long way for me."
On playing in Allegiant Stadium:
"The atmosphere was electric when I came in 2021 with the Eagles, when we played here. That's something that I'm really excited about because I have vivid memories of that atmosphere in Allegiant Stadium. I'm really looking forward to that first time being able to put that uniform on and go out there in front of Raider Nation."
LB Robert Spillane on how he's grown in the league:
"I've tried to progress throughout my NFL journey not only as a player, but as a man. I think I've continually taken the next right step and that's what important for me. What that next right step? That was to come out here and sign with this opportunity."
On making the most of his opportunities last season:
"I love being a vocal leader on the defense. Sometimes in this business, it's somebody's misfortune that gives you an opportunity to perform. So when [Devin Bush] went down, I was given the opportunity to step in and be that starting middle linebacker. I felt like I took that and and I ran with it. I love going out there and playing."
On what it means to him to be a Raider:
"I went to Fenwick High School in Chicago. Our colors were silver and black. Our jerseys were kind of a very similar style to the Raiders jerseys. So, I've always dreamed about being a Raider and when given the opportunity, I knew that this was going to be right for me."
CB Brandon Facyson on returning to the Raiders:
"It feels great. I've been smiling since I got here. ... Just thinking about it and how it all kind of comes back around, it's nothing but God."
On DC Patrick Graham and the defensive staff:
"I'm excited to get to working with those guys. I met with them today. Tons of energy. I'm excited about the little things that we did talk about, football-wise and life-wise. I'm excited what they bring to this. I know they have a rich tradition."
On feeling more comfortable at his position:
"It takes time for you to get acclimated to some things in every level of everything. My first couple few years, I was doing more special teams. ... The past couple years, I've been playing a lot more on defense. Just feeling comfortable. Trying to train my body and mind to be ready for anything that comes my way and trusting the guys around me and the coaches that put us in the great position."
