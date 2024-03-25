Quick Hits: Antonio Pierce discusses quarterback scenarios, free agency at Annual League Meeting

On the quarterback class in the 2024 NFL Draft:

"I think it's a very talented group. I mean, we interviewed most of those guys at the combine, had great conversations with them. JJ McCarthy, you're talking about a national champion, a winner. So, I don't know how he's not in the top three, if you want to be honest. And then you look at Bo Nix, what is it 61 career starts? Like come on man, that's crazy, played against Justin Herbert. So, if you grabbed a kid like that, well he's done that already, that's kind of cool. But there's a very talented group, even [Michael] Penix taking his guys to the national championship with the University of Washington. So to be honest, you want a certain quarterback, you got your eye on one or two and three, but I don't think you can go wrong with this year's draft with any of these guys. Now do they pan out? I don't know. It's the fit, it's when they get brought along, it's the system. A lot of things go into play."