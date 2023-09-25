Quick Hits: Raiders strive to find more consistency moving forward 

Sep 25, 2023 at 02:45 PM
maileena-f-headshot-2023
Maileena Faaita

Digital Content Associate

After the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Head Coach Josh McDaniels reflected on the game when he met with local media on Monday morning. McDaniels said that QB Jimmy Garoppolo has been placed in concussion protocol, and discussed what the team did well plus the importance of being more consistent.

Read through for top quotes for the head coach's press conference.

On how to improve the run game going forward:

"I think it just starts with us being able to put a body on a body. There was a number of them in the second half where we did that, and bam we were seven or eight yards a carry on those plays. That's where it always starts, in pass protection and in the running game. If you get a hat on them, then you usually have a chance to get the runner started. But I would say through three games, everybody's taken a turn at maybe not necessarily being as precise or perfect with their job. It's going to be details, it's going to be work, it's going to be a team thing. Running the ball is never one guy's job, it's going to be the job of everyone at the point of attack and then across the board our receivers got to block. No shortcut to it. We got to put in more work, more time. There was evidence of it being done well yesterday at times, but just not enough, not consistent enough."

Related Links

On QB Jimmy Garoppolo:

"I think there are certain times in every game where a quarterback doesn't have what he wants to have available on a certain play, and each quarterback in the league goes through this every Sunday. You have to make those split-second decisions to either put the ball into the ground, or put it out of bounds, or sometimes take a sack, sometimes scramble, whatever it might be. We can't put trying to make a play above doing the right thing at times, and there's a fine line. He scrambled a few times yesterday and made some plays and kept some plays alive. Then there were some other times where you just have to make a good decision, but that's playing quarterback in the NFL and he's done it well before."

On the decision to kick a field goal during the Raiders' last possession:

"I think it's fair to be critical of it. I'm not saying I would do it differently, but I understand both sides and that's what I was going through in my mind too, is trying to evaluate both scenarios. Again, you can say I was wrong. I'm not going to sit here and tell you that it was 100 percent an easy decision. I did feel like with the timeouts and the time, the two-minute warning, that we had enough opportunity to stop them and go ahead and get the ball back and put ourselves in position to win the game. So, that was my thought process."

On the defense's performance:

"We blitzed a bunch yesterday as you saw. I thought we had a number of guys punching at the ball and attempting to strip the ball. I thought we had a chance to get our hands on one or two yesterday. I think we're making efforts to do all those things; I know our guys are. I'm seeing them on the field do it. I think we got to keep at it. Sometimes they come in waves and we're just waiting for our wave. But we got to make it happen, we got to go make plays, make disruptive plays, create situations where people are under pressure or duress to try to force them to get loose with the ball or throw it to us. I thought we had a number of opportunities yesterday, got our hands on some footballs. We're just going to need to get some of them to turn our way."

On CB Jakorian Bennett:

"He comes in and prepares really hard every day. He's doing a really good job of getting into a routine with his body and making sure he's ready to go every day physically, along with mentally. I think he's really been trying to soak in some of the education from guys like Marcus Peters and [Marcus] Epps and those guys that have played a lot of football and understand what it takes. JB has been up to the challenge. He's learning in every game. There's gonna be some really good plays and then there's gonna be some things he'll learn from relative to mistakes. But I trust his process, I trust his maturity and I trust his desire to improve and get better as we go through the course of the season."

On DT John Jenkins and DT Adam Butler:

"[Jenkins] played really well. He's a pro's pro, works his butt off in practice, does it with the right technique, understands his role and his job, difficult to block in there. He's a big guy but he plays with the right attitude, technique and mindset. Adam same thing, he's younger but very much a pro. Understands his role and does a lot of the dirty work trying to be disruptive to help others being disruptive, if you will."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Steelers | Week 3

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce's (51) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce's (51) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery's (90) locker in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery's (90) locker in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers' (16) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers' (16) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer's (87) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer's (87) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) and quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) walk down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) and quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) walk down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 115

Fans before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) as the team is introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) as the team is introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) as the team is introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) as the team is introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) kneels on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) kneels on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the coin toss before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the coin toss before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) goes to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) goes to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 32-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 32-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 32-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 32-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defends during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defends during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) defend during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) defend during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) defends during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) defends during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates a first down during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates a first down during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defends during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defends during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and cornerback Marcus Peters (24) celebrate on the field during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and cornerback Marcus Peters (24) celebrate on the field during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with guard Greg Van Roten (70) and center Andre James (68) after making a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with guard Greg Van Roten (70) and center Andre James (68) after making a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a two-point conversion catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a two-point conversion catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after making a two-point conversion catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after making a two-point conversion catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
112 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
113 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
114 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels shakes hands with Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin after the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
115 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels shakes hands with Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin after the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels addresses media following initial 53-man roster announcement

Read through for a few of Coach McDaniels' top quotes from his media availability Wednesday morning.
news

Quick Hits: Offensive and defensive coaches talk offseason workouts, rookies and more

As the Silver and Black wrap up their last week of OTAs, multiple assistant coaches met with the media to discuss how the offseason program has shaped up for their position groups.
news

Quick Hits: Raiders aim to get quality out of 'every ounce of work' during minicamp

Read through for some of the top quotes from Coach McDaniels' Tuesday morning press conference.
news

Quick Hits: GM Dave Ziegler's assessment of Rounds 2 & 3

Read through for some of the best quotes from Ziegler's press conference following Day 2 of the 2023 Draft.
news

Quick Hits: Dave Ziegler and Champ Kelly recap Day 1 of the 2023 Draft

Read through for some of the best quotes from Thursday night's media availability. 
news

Quick Hits: Garoppolo ready to 'embrace the history of the organization'

Read through for some of the best quotes from QB Jimmy Garoppolo's introductory press conference.
news

Quick Hits: Newest Raiders eager to put on the Silver and Black

Read through for some of the best quotes from the first day of free agent press conferences.
news

Quick Hits: Dave Ziegler's media availability at the 2023 Combine

Read through for some of the best soundbites from Ziegler's Tuesday media availability.
news

Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels' media availability at the 2023 Combine

The Raiders head coach addressed the media Tuesday from Indianapolis as the Silver and Black staff gets ready to evaluate prospects.
news

Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels, Raiders reflect on the 2022 season

Head Coach Josh McDaniels, Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs and Nate Hobbs recaps the Raiders' 2022 season and what comes next.
news

Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels summarizes what went right and wrong against the 49ers

McDaniels, Raiders looking to put it all together in season finale Saturday against the Chiefs.

Latest Content

news

Quick Hits: Raiders strive to find more consistency moving forward 

Sep 25, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addressed questions about Jimmy Garoppolo, defensive performances and how this team is looking to improve. 
gallery

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Steelers | Week 3

Sep 25, 2023

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
video

Coach McDaniels: 'A lot of things we got to clean up and fix'

Sep 25, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels recaps the Week 3 loss to the Steelers and provides an update on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
video

Jakorian Bennett showing potential in the secondary | Raiders Review

Sep 25, 2023

In this week's Raiders Review, analysts Eric Allen and James Jones review rookie cornerback Jakorian Bennett and spotlight defensive end Maxx Crosby against the Steelers.
audio

Coach McDaniels Presser - 9.25.23 | Week 3 vs. Steelers | RPP

Sep 25, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media to recap the Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
video

Raiders drop to 1-2 after night of missed opportunities vs. Steelers

Sep 25, 2023

Raiders host Amber Theoharis is joined by analysts James Jones and Eric Allen to recap the Raiders' Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

'We've got to stop beating ourselves': Turnovers and penalties hinder Raiders in home opener

Sep 24, 2023

The Raiders are continuing to find a consistent rhythm early in the season.
audio

Instant reactions to the Raiders' Week 3 loss to the Steelers

Sep 24, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and Lincoln Kennedy react to the Raiders' Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on this edition of The 5th Quarter.
video

Coach McDaniels Postgame Presser - 9.24.23 | Week 3 vs. Steelers

Sep 24, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media following the Raiders' Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
video

Full Game Highlights: Raiders vs. Steelers - Week 3

Sep 24, 2023

Watch full game highlights from the Raiders' Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Intento de remontada de los Raiders es frustrado por Pittsburgh

Sep 24, 2023

El no poder poner puntos en el marcador de manera constante le cuesta a los Raiders la derrota en su juego inaugural en casa del 2023.
video

Highlights: Davante Adams' 172-yard performance vs. Steelers

Sep 24, 2023

Watch wide receiver Davante Adams' top catches from his 172-yard performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.
View All
Advertising