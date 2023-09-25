'We've got to stop beating ourselves': Turnovers and penalties hinder Raiders in home opener

The common emotion in the Raiders locker room at the moment is frustration.

They have every right to be frustrated after losing a tightly contested battle to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 23-18, in the home opener. Despite several outstanding performances, the team as a whole couldn't make enough plays to come away victorious.

Down 23-7 in the fourth quarter, the Silver and Black stormed back with 11 unanswered points with a chance to take the lead. However, the clock began to work against them – with a red zone stall and a third Jimmy Garoppolo interception ending any hopes of a comeback. Seven committed penalties didn't help their cause either.

"Those are plays obviously we don't want to make," Josh McDaniels said following the game. "I think Jimmy makes a lot of good plays, but obviously when the quarterback holds the ball, he holds the fortune of our team also in his hands when he's doing those things. He knows. He understands the situation. Had a couple plays where we've got to make a smarter choice and just go ahead and go to the next play whether its second-and-long or whatever it may be.