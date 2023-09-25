'We've got to stop beating ourselves': Turnovers and penalties hinder Raiders in home opener

Sep 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The common emotion in the Raiders locker room at the moment is frustration.

They have every right to be frustrated after losing a tightly contested battle to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 23-18, in the home opener. Despite several outstanding performances, the team as a whole couldn't make enough plays to come away victorious.

Down 23-7 in the fourth quarter, the Silver and Black stormed back with 11 unanswered points with a chance to take the lead. However, the clock began to work against them – with a red zone stall and a third Jimmy Garoppolo interception ending any hopes of a comeback. Seven committed penalties didn't help their cause either.

"Those are plays obviously we don't want to make," Josh McDaniels said following the game. "I think Jimmy makes a lot of good plays, but obviously when the quarterback holds the ball, he holds the fortune of our team also in his hands when he's doing those things. He knows. He understands the situation. Had a couple plays where we've got to make a smarter choice and just go ahead and go to the next play whether its second-and-long or whatever it may be.

"But turning it over, this team is a team historically that, they win when they get turnovers," McDaniels on the Steelers defense. "They have a harder time when they don't. Big key obviously for us was to take care of the ball and we didn't do a good enough job."

The loss came hard for team captains Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby﻿. The veteran receiver caught a touchdown pass in his 13th straight Sunday Night Football game, connecting with Garoppolo for 172 yards, 13 catches and two touchdowns.

Crosby finished with three total tackles, a sack and was able to garner enough attention from the Steelers offensive line for his teammates to make plays alongside him.

Needless to say, their stat lines didn't do anything to help satisfy them following the loss.

"We've got to be real with ourselves," Adams said following the game. "We get these opportunities to watch tape together and do these constructive things, we've got to get something out of it. That's not just talking, but it's about putting it to action and figuring out what's wrong and doing something about it so that way when we go out there the next time it looks different."

"Davante is 100 percent right and he has a right to be frustrated because that dude shows up every day and he gets better," Crosby said. "Me and him are tight as ever because that's how we are since day one. That's why he's elite and he has a right to feel that way, and I feel the exact same way. We've got to stop beating ourselves. It's something we've got to look at and find out how we can avoid doing that."

Following the close loss at home, the Raiders get back on the road Week 4. They must quickly prepare to face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, who hold the same 1-2 record.

Gameday Photos: Week 3 vs. Steelers

View photos from the Raiders' Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Advertising