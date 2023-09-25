Halftime Report: Raiders keep it close with Steelers at the half

Honoring Pro Football Hall of Famer Ken Stabler
To kick off the Silver and Black home opener against the Steelers, Raider Nation started the night by honoring Ken Stabler. Owner Mark Davis presented the Stabler family with Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence. Stabler was inducted into to the Hall of Fame in August of 2016.
The Raiders strike first
After both teams struggled offensively for the opening minutes with numerous three and outs, Las Vegas found some momentum to take the first lead of the game.
Starting on their own 26-yard line, the Raiders went 74 yards up the field in seven plays. With the Silver and Black finding themselves in a fourth-and-inches scenario, Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo connected with Davante Adams on a deep pass down the middle resulting in a 32-yard touchdown. Adams had seven receptions for 97 receiving yards in the first half.
Trouble stopping the run game
The Raiders defense started to have some trouble containing the Steelers run game as Pittsburgh totaled 47 rushing yards in the second quarter, with Kenny Pickett scrambling for 10 yards of his own. The leading rusher for the Steelers offense was Najee Harris with 28 followed by Jaylen Warren with 25 rushing yards.
Take a look inside Allegiant Stadium as the Raiders prepare for their Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.