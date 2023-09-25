Halftime Report: Raiders keep it close with Steelers at the half

Sep 24, 2023 at 06:50 PM
maileena-f-headshot-2023
Maileena Faaita

Digital Content Associate

Honoring Pro Football Hall of Famer Ken Stabler

To kick off the Silver and Black home opener against the Steelers, Raider Nation started the night by honoring Ken Stabler. Owner Mark Davis presented the Stabler family with Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence. Stabler was inducted into to the Hall of Fame in August of 2016.

The Raiders strike first

After both teams struggled offensively for the opening minutes with numerous three and outs, Las Vegas found some momentum to take the first lead of the game.

Starting on their own 26-yard line, the Raiders went 74 yards up the field in seven plays. With the Silver and Black finding themselves in a fourth-and-inches scenario, Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo connected with Davante Adams on a deep pass down the middle resulting in a 32-yard touchdown. Adams had seven receptions for 97 receiving yards in the first half.

Trouble stopping the run game

The Raiders defense started to have some trouble containing the Steelers run game as Pittsburgh totaled 47 rushing yards in the second quarter, with Kenny Pickett scrambling for 10 yards of his own. The leading rusher for the Steelers offense was Najee Harris with 28 followed by Jaylen Warren with 25 rushing yards.

Pregame sights from Week 3 vs. Steelers

Take a look inside Allegiant Stadium as the Raiders prepare for their Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 115

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 115

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 115

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 115

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 115

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 115

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 115

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) arrives to the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Sunday Night Football signage around Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
29 / 115

NFL Sunday Night Football signage around Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) on the bench before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) on the bench before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) on the bench before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) on the bench before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the bench before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the bench before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola and offensive quality control coach Mitch Singler on the bench before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola and offensive quality control coach Mitch Singler on the bench before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Gameday signage around Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
37 / 115

Gameday signage around Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the bench before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the bench before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Keith Heyward and linebackers coach Antonio Pierce before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Keith Heyward and linebackers coach Antonio Pierce before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) and strength and conditioning intern Daniel Jameson warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) and strength and conditioning intern Daniel Jameson warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive line coach Rob Leonard warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive line coach Rob Leonard warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 115

Fans before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Fred Biletnikoff before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Fred Biletnikoff before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and professional boxer Mike Tyson before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and professional boxer Mike Tyson before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus and Hall of Famer Charles Woodson signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus and Hall of Famer Charles Woodson signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) and alumnus and Hall of Famer Marcus Allen before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) and alumnus and Hall of Famer Marcus Allen before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumni and Hall of Famers Tim Brown, Marcus Allen and Mike Haynes before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders alumni and Hall of Famers Tim Brown, Marcus Allen and Mike Haynes before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders honor alumnus Ken Stabler by presenting the Stabler family with his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 115

The Las Vegas Raiders honor alumnus Ken Stabler by presenting the Stabler family with his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders honor alumnus Ken Stabler by presenting the Stabler family with his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 115

The Las Vegas Raiders honor alumnus Ken Stabler by presenting the Stabler family with his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders honor alumnus Ken Stabler by presenting the Stabler family with his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 115

The Las Vegas Raiders honor alumnus Ken Stabler by presenting the Stabler family with his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders honor alumnus Ken Stabler by presenting the Stabler family with his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 115

The Las Vegas Raiders honor alumnus Ken Stabler by presenting the Stabler family with his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders honor alumnus Ken Stabler by presenting the Stabler family with his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 115

The Las Vegas Raiders honor alumnus Ken Stabler by presenting the Stabler family with his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders honor alumnus Ken Stabler by presenting the Stabler family with his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 115

The Las Vegas Raiders honor alumnus Ken Stabler by presenting the Stabler family with his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 115

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 115

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 115

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) walk out to the center of the field for the coin toss before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) walk out to the center of the field for the coin toss before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the field for the coin toss before the regular season home game against the the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the field for the coin toss before the regular season home game against the the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
112 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
113 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Professional boxer Mike Tyson signs the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
114 / 115

Professional boxer Mike Tyson signs the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Alan Sabido-Mendoza/Las Vegas Raiders
Professional boxer Mike Tyson lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
115 / 115

Professional boxer Mike Tyson lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Alan Sabido-Mendoza/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

'We've got to stop beating ourselves': Turnovers and penalties hinder Raiders in home opener

The Raiders are continuing to find a consistent rhythm early in the season.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders comeback bid falters against Steelers

The Silver and Black fell in their home opener to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.
news

Daniel Carlson surpasses 600 career points with the Raiders

The kicker is one of only six players in franchise history to reach 600 points.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 3 Inactives vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 3, view the inactive players for today's game.

Latest Content

news

'We've got to stop beating ourselves': Turnovers and penalties hinder Raiders in home opener

Sep 24, 2023

The Raiders are continuing to find a consistent rhythm early in the season.
video

Coach McDaniels Postgame Presser - 9.24.23 | Week 3 vs. Steelers

Sep 24, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media following the Raiders' Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
video

Full Game Highlights: Raiders vs. Steelers - Week 3

Sep 24, 2023

Watch full game highlights from the Raiders' Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
video

Highlights: Davante Adams' 172-yard performance vs. Steelers

Sep 24, 2023

Watch wide receiver Davante Adams' top catches from his 172-yard performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.
audio

Coach McDaniels Postgame Presser | Week 3 | RPP

Sep 24, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the Raiders' Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders comeback bid falters against Steelers

Sep 24, 2023

The Silver and Black fell in their home opener to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.
news

Daniel Carlson surpasses 600 career points with the Raiders

Sep 24, 2023

The kicker is one of only six players in franchise history to reach 600 points.
video

Play-action fake leads to a WIDE-OPEN Michael Mayer for two-point conversion

Sep 24, 2023

Watch as tight end Michael Mayer finds himself wide open in the end zone for a successful two-point conversion against the Steelers.
video

Davante Adams shows off the footwork on 1-yard TD catch

Sep 24, 2023

Wide receiver Davante Adams catches a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the fourth quarter against the Steelers.
news

Halftime Report: Raiders keep it close with Steelers at the half

Sep 24, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders have had trouble containing the Steelers offense as they find themselves down by six after two quarters. 
video

Marcus Peters meets Najee Harris in the backfield for 4-yard loss

Sep 24, 2023

Cornerback Marcus Peters tackles Steelers running back Najee Harris for a 4-yard loss during the second quarter.
video

Jacobs' blitz pickup buys time for Garoppolo's chain-moving throw to Adams

Sep 24, 2023

Watch as Jimmy Garoppolo buys time and throws a strike to Davante Adams for a 19-yard gain on third down against the Steelers.
View All
Advertising