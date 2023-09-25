Daniel Carlson surpasses 600 career points with the Raiders

With a 26-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, Daniel Carlson has now surpassed 600 career points with the Raiders.
The kicker is one of only six players in franchise history to reach 600 points – joining Sebastian Janikowski, George Blanda, Chris Bahr, Jeff Jaeger and Tim Brown.
Carlson has amassed a total of 609 career points – which includes nine points he scored while with the Vikings in 2018. He's one of just 10 kickers in NFL history to reach 600 points in 79 career games or less.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.