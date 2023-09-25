Daniel Carlson surpasses 600 career points with the Raiders

Sep 24, 2023 at 08:19 PM
Rachel Gossen

With a 26-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, Daniel Carlson has now surpassed 600 career points with the Raiders.

The kicker is one of only six players in franchise history to reach 600 points – joining Sebastian Janikowski, George Blanda, Chris Bahr, Jeff Jaeger and Tim Brown.

Carlson has amassed a total of 609 career points – which includes nine points he scored while with the Vikings in 2018. He's one of just 10 kickers in NFL history to reach 600 points in 79 career games or less.

Gameday Photos: Week 3 vs. Steelers

View photos from the Raiders' Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

1 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
2 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
3 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
4 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
5 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
6 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
7 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
8 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
9 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
10 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
11 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
12 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
13 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
14 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
15 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
16 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
17 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
18 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
19 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
20 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
21 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
22 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
23 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
24 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
25 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
26 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
27 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
28 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
29 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
30 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
31 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
32 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
33 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
34 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
35 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
36 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
37 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
38 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
39 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
40 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
41 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
42 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
43 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
44 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
45 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
46 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
47 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
48 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
49 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
50 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
51 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
52 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
53 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
54 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
55 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
56 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
57 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
58 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
59 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
60 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
61 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
62 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
63 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
64 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
65 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
66 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
67 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
68 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
69 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
70 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
71 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
72 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
73 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
74 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
75 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
76 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
77 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
78 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
79 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
80 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
81 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
82 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
83 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
84 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
85 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
86 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
87 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
88 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
89 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
90 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
91 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
92 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
93 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
94 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
95 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
96 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Latest Content

news

'We've got to stop beating ourselves': Turnovers and penalties hinder Raiders in home opener

Sep 24, 2023

The Raiders are continuing to find a consistent rhythm early in the season.
video

Coach McDaniels Postgame Presser - 9.24.23 | Week 3 vs. Steelers

Sep 24, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media following the Raiders' Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
video

Full Game Highlights: Raiders vs. Steelers - Week 3

Sep 24, 2023

Watch full game highlights from the Raiders' Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
video

Highlights: Davante Adams' 172-yard performance vs. Steelers

Sep 24, 2023

Watch wide receiver Davante Adams' top catches from his 172-yard performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.
audio

Coach McDaniels Postgame Presser | Week 3 | RPP

Sep 24, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the Raiders' Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders comeback bid falters against Steelers

Sep 24, 2023

The Silver and Black fell in their home opener to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.
news

Daniel Carlson surpasses 600 career points with the Raiders

Sep 24, 2023

The kicker is one of only six players in franchise history to reach 600 points.
video

Play-action fake leads to a WIDE-OPEN Michael Mayer for two-point conversion

Sep 24, 2023

Watch as tight end Michael Mayer finds himself wide open in the end zone for a successful two-point conversion against the Steelers.
video

Davante Adams shows off the footwork on 1-yard TD catch

Sep 24, 2023

Wide receiver Davante Adams catches a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the fourth quarter against the Steelers.
news

Halftime Report: Raiders keep it close with Steelers at the half

Sep 24, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders have had trouble containing the Steelers offense as they find themselves down by six after two quarters. 
video

Marcus Peters meets Najee Harris in the backfield for 4-yard loss

Sep 24, 2023

Cornerback Marcus Peters tackles Steelers running back Najee Harris for a 4-yard loss during the second quarter.
video

Jacobs' blitz pickup buys time for Garoppolo's chain-moving throw to Adams

Sep 24, 2023

Watch as Jimmy Garoppolo buys time and throws a strike to Davante Adams for a 19-yard gain on third down against the Steelers.
View All
