Quick Snap: Raiders comeback bid falters against Steelers

Sep 24, 2023 at 08:33 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

There was no love lost between the Raiders and Steelers, which was expected coming into the game. Unfortunately for the Raiders, Pittsburgh made a few more plays down to stretch to secure a 23-18 win.

The game was a defensive chess match. With an impressive pass rush on Kenny Pickett and good pass coverage by Nate Hobbs﻿, the Silver and Black got on the board first.

Head Coach Josh McDaniels cooked up a courageous play call on 4th-and-1, with Jimmy Garoppolo sending a 32-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams on a play-action pass.

From there, things began to go south for the Raiders, as the Steelers scored 23 unanswered points after Adams' touchdown grab. Kenny Pickett rallied back after early offensive woes to finish the day 16-of-28 for 235 yards and two touchdowns. The Steelers also got complimentary play from their defense, as cornerbacks Levi Wallace and Patrick Peterson both intercepted Garoppolo.

In the fourth quarter, the Raiders woke up out their slump to make things interesting. Garoppolo led the offense 80 yards down the field, capping off the 11-play drive with another touchdown throw to Adams. A two-point conversion to rookie tight end Michael Mayer made it a one-possession game.

After a defensive stop with another clutch pass deflection from Hobbs, the Raiders capitalized off good field position for Daniel Carlson to kick a 26-yard field goal – which brought him to a career 600 points with the Raiders.

The Silver and Black got the ball back with 12 seconds left in regulation, however a third Garoppolo interception ended their comeback bid.

