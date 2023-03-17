Quick Hits: Garoppolo ready to 'embrace the history of the organization'

"Revamping my mind is the first step and then just relearning the language. It's basically like going Spanish to French, something like that, and it won't take long. I think Josh's offense, obviously, has evolved over the years and just got to pick it up as quickly as possible."

"I'm trying to bring an energy. Trying to get everyone on the same page, get everyone rolling in the same direction. Like I said before, I'm trying to earn it. Just because I'm the quarterback, I'm not the leader because of that. I want to be the leader because guys respect me and believe in me. I think that starts with hard work and so, I'll try to do that as much as I can."