Raiders sign QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Mar 17, 2023 at 11:48 AM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent QB Jimmy Garoppolo, the club announced Thursday.

Garoppolo, now entering his 10th year in the NFL, was originally a second-round selection (62nd overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, where he spent four seasons (2014-17) and was a member of two Super Bowl champion teams (XLIX and LI).

After being traded to the 49ers from the Patriots in October of the 2017 NFL season, Garoppolo went on to appear in three NFC Championship Games and Super Bowl LIV with San Francisco. In 57 games with the 49ers, Garoppolo had a passer rating of 99.2 with 13,599 yards, 82 touchdowns and 42 interceptions. As the 49ers' starter, he had a 38-17 record and won four of his six playoff games.

Garoppolo is the 49ers all-time franchise leader in career completion percentage (67.5 percent), average yards per pass attempt (8.3 yards/att.) and has the second highest career passer rating (99.2) in club history.

Last season, Garoppolo played in 11 games with 10 starts and completed 207-of-308 attempts for 2,437 yards with 16 touchdowns against four interceptions for a passer rating of 103.0. In 2019, he registered single-season career-highs in attempts (476), completions (329), yards (3,978) and touchdowns (27). His 3,978 passing yards rank fourth-most in a single season in franchise history.

A native of Arlington Heights, Ill., Garoppolo started all 45 games that he appeared in for Eastern Illinois (2010-13), where he finished sixth in Football Championship Subdivision records with 118 touchdown passes and seventh with 13,151 yards.

Photos: New Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo

View photos of new Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in action. In 74 games, Garoppolo has completed 1,167 passes for 14,289 yards and 87 touchdowns.

Advertising