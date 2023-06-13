Quick Hits: Offensive and defensive coaches talk offseason workouts, rookies and more

As the Silver and Black wrap up their last week of OTAs, multiple assistant coaches met with the media to discuss how the offseason program has shaped up for their position groups and areas of growth for the upcoming season.
Read through for some of the top quotes from the media availability.
Edgar Bennett, Wide Receivers
On the wide receiving corps:
"Very competitive group. The men are coming in day after day and putting forth a great attitude, great energy. Working their butts off to learn our system and put them in the best position to be successful."
On Davante Adams:
"His foundation has always been his competitive drive. It's his passion and love for the game. Every time he steps out on the field, he's trying to make the most out of each and every opportunity. His mindset has always been, 'I want to beat the guy that's across from me' and that's his responsibility and he takes it serious every single time he steps out on the field. I think when guys see that, it just creates more competition in the room because they're striving to be similar to him."
Carmen Bricillo, Offensive Line
On his coaching style and building trust:
"My core philosophy is no matter what it is, a player has to know first and foremost, you care about them as an individual. If you're genuine about it, then I think there's a level of trust then that you can push them."
On what goes into improving the O-line:
"As soon as the season's over, coaches obviously catch their breath for a second and then you're right back to it. ... You look at an individual basis and then a unit basis and say, 'Alright, what do we need to improve on?' Absolutely there's plenty of things that we need to improve on. It doesn't matter where it is. Like I said, one year from the next doesn't matter, you've got to put in the work each year to be able to have success."
Bo Hardegree, Quarterbacks
On working with a mostly new QB room this offseason:
"Everybody's competing, but everybody's also helping each other out. I think that's unique in this sport."
On 2023 fourth-round draft pick Aidan O'Connell:
"He's been great. ... He comes very prepared, works really hard, does things extra on his own and asks great questions."
Kennedy Polamalu, Running Backs
On the running back room's growth in OTAs and minicamp:
"Just looking for them to understand the system better and execute. Still working on the details but the most important thing for us is to just be consistent for their teammates. Once we get that opportunity, it gives them a chance to really make plays when they're out there."
On Ameer Abdullah:
"He's a smart, tough young man. Really love his energy. He just has that maturity about him, being in the NFL and moved around. He's a really good teammate. It's unselfish play. That's all of them. Brandon Bolden's the same way. Brittain Brown, Zamir [White], they're all the same way. They love competing and it's a very healthy competition."
Scott Turner, Pass Game Coordinator
On his role with the Raiders:
"What I'm really here to do is just help out however I can. In the meantime, I'm going to grow and learn myself. However I can help Josh and Mick and the rest of the staff – that can be a variety of things on the offensive side of the ball."
On joining Josh McDaniels' staff:
"Josh reached out and Mick [Lombardi], we just had really good conversations and it seemed like a really good fit for me."
Chris Ash, Defensive Backs
On the type of players he looks for:
"We just really want players that work hard. Guys that pay attention to detail. They're smart, they're tough, they're accountable. That's really it. If you can get those things out of a player, you've got a chance."
On fifth-round draft pick Chris Smith II:
"He's been trained a certain way, coming from a really good college program. He's just taken what he's learned there and trying to apply it here, trying to fit in where he can get in here. He's been working really hard. Great attitude."
Jason Simmons, Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator
On the DBs room:
"The beautiful thing about our room is that guys are trying to help each other. That's everybody. That's from the young guys, that's from the old guys. We're just trying to open it up to have open dialogue to help each other have the best room."
On fourth-round draft pick Jakorian Bennett:
"He's a good listener. He's a humble player. I think that he'll learn quickly."
Rob Leonard, Defensive Line
On joining Coach McDaniels' staff:
"I'd say honestly it starts with the organization, what we represent. And then his commitment to excellence. It's fun to coach in a place where the standards are high and the players know what to expect every day."
On his impressions of Maxx Crosby:
"Relentless. Leadership. Who he is as a person. ... It's a lot of fun to be around. A contagious personality. Somebody you want to be around, not just as a football player, but as a person."
Antonio Pierce, Linebackers
On Divine Deablo's growth:
"A guy that's getting more mature, getting better. Obviously, you saw the physical traits that look good, but I think he's getting more comfortable as a linebacker in the National Football League. His role will be whatever he wants to make it as. But he's done a good job of everything that we've asked him to do. You know Deablo, he does it with a smile and that's all you can ask for."
On free agent acquisition Robert Spillane:
"He's a very serious player. Football means a lot to him, you can tell that. He comes from a football background, family as well. ... Kind of one of those throwback-type linebackers. Whenever you can add that to your room and that presence to your team, I think that's a benefit to all of us."
