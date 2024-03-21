 Skip to main content
By the Numbers: The Raiders' free agent signees are coming off some impressive seasons

Mar 21, 2024 at 02:05 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders signed four players during the first period of free agency, with promising futures ahead considering a few of them are coming off reaching career heights in 2023.

Here are a few impressive numbers to showcase some of the Raiders' free agent signings so far.

2.49

Christian Wilkins was recorded by NFL Next Gen Stats as having one of the fastest sacks of the 2023 season. In Week 5 against the New York Giants, Wilkins sacked Daniel Jones for six yards at a whopping 2.49 seconds, thoroughly impressive for an interior defensive lineman. He finished the year with a career-high nine sacks.

13

Also during the 2023 season, Wilkins had a 13 percent pass rush win rate, which ranked in the top 15 in the league among all defensive tackles. Impressive considering he was double teamed during 65 percent of pass rushing snaps, according to ESPN.

Now, he'll be playing along Maxx Crosby, who totaled 14.5 sacks with a league-leading 36 percent run stop win rate among edge rushers.

80.2

While tight end Harrison Bryant has 10 career receiving touchdowns, he'll hopefully provide a boost in the trenches as well.

Bryant received a career-high 80.2 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, not allowing a sack or quarterback pressure throughout the season. He played a sufficient role in protecting 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Joe Flacco, who threw 13 touchdowns in five starts for the Cleveland Browns.

178

Gardner Minshew II, despite being the second to last quarterback taken in the 2019 NFL Draft, has had one of the better careers of any QB within his draft class. Of the 11 quarterbacks selected in 2019, Minshew has third-most career passing yards (9,937) and passing touchdowns (59). He's also the lowest drafted player that year with a Pro Bowl appearance, having been selected with the No. 178 overall pick.

700

Alexander Mattison took over as lead back for the Minnesota Vikings last season and reached new personal heights on the stat sheet. He rushed for a career-high 700 yards and 180 carries. Mattison has seen at least 100 carries in three of his five NFL seasons.

3

This number is representative of the versatility both Minshew and Mattison showcased within their game last season.

The former Colts quarterback rushed for a career-high three touchdowns, while the former Vikings running back caught a career-high three receiving touchdowns.

It's also worth noting that Bryant caught three receiving touchdowns last season and Wilkins has played every game for three consecutive seasons. It may just be this group's lucky number.

Photos: Raiders host Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year Celebration

The Las Vegas Raiders and Southern Nevada Ford Dealers partnered up to host the Nevada Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year Celebration, with winners moving on to represent Nevada at the Pacific Regional.

Attendees mingle in the lobby during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
1 / 25

Attendees mingle in the lobby during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada President and CEO Andy Bischel welcomes attendees to the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
2 / 25

Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada President and CEO Andy Bischel welcomes attendees to the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
3 / 25

Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Attendees recite the Pledge of Allegiance during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
4 / 25

Attendees recite the Pledge of Allegiance during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
5 / 25

Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Nevada Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
6 / 25

Nevada Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Nevada Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
7 / 25

Nevada Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada President and CEO Andy Bischel speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
8 / 25

Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada President and CEO Andy Bischel speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Nevada assembly speaker pro tempore Daniele Monroe-Moreno speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
9 / 25

Nevada assembly speaker pro tempore Daniele Monroe-Moreno speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Tyler Siebecker speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
10 / 25

Finalist Tyler Siebecker speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Tyler Siebecker speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
11 / 25

Finalist Tyler Siebecker speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Jessie Ampong speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
12 / 25

Finalist Jessie Ampong speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Jessie Ampong speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
13 / 25

Finalist Jessie Ampong speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Christian Felix speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
14 / 25

Finalist Christian Felix speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Christian Felix speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
15 / 25

Finalist Christian Felix speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Nicolas Avalos-Manzanarez speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
16 / 25

Finalist Nicolas Avalos-Manzanarez speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Nicolas Avalos-Manzanarez speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
17 / 25

Finalist Nicolas Avalos-Manzanarez speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Michael Alvarez speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
18 / 25

Finalist Michael Alvarez speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Michael Alvarez speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
19 / 25

Finalist Michael Alvarez speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Autumn Ellis speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
20 / 25

Finalist Autumn Ellis speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Autumn Ellis speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
21 / 25

Finalist Autumn Ellis speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Shelby Panelli speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
22 / 25

Finalist Shelby Panelli speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Shelby Panelli speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
23 / 25

Finalist Shelby Panelli speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Winners Tyler Siebecker and Christian Felix pose for a photo with Las Vegas Raiders director of football development Myles Hayes, Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald, Nevada speaker pro tempore Daniele Monroe-Moreno, Nevada senate majority leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Nevada Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
24 / 25

Winners Tyler Siebecker and Christian Felix pose for a photo with Las Vegas Raiders director of football development Myles Hayes, Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald, Nevada speaker pro tempore Daniele Monroe-Moreno, Nevada senate majority leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Nevada Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Type Siebecker picks up his gifts during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
25 / 25

Finalist Type Siebecker picks up his gifts during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
