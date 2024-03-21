By the Numbers: The Raiders' free agent signees are coming off some impressive seasons

178

Gardner Minshew II, despite being the second to last quarterback taken in the 2019 NFL Draft, has had one of the better careers of any QB within his draft class. Of the 11 quarterbacks selected in 2019, Minshew has third-most career passing yards (9,937) and passing touchdowns (59). He's also the lowest drafted player that year with a Pro Bowl appearance, having been selected with the No. 178 overall pick.