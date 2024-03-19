 Skip to main content
Mock Draft Tracker 6.0: Post-free agency frenzy

Mar 19, 2024 at 10:05 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Each week leading up to the NFL Draft, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 13 overall pick.

Check out the latest projections following the first wave of NFL free agency.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Pick: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Analysis: "There's an assumption that Penix is more of a second-rounder, but I believe his skill set is a unique fit for the Raiders' style of play."

Last updated: March 19

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Pick: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Analysis: "Latham started 27 games at the position in college, surrendering just two sacks and 16 total pressures. He can also dominate in the run game with his 6-foot-6, 342-pound body."

Last updated: March 19

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo (Pick No. 13); Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington (via mock draft with 49ers for Pick No. 31)

Analysis: Mitchell – "I wouldn't call this 'settling' -- Mitchell is my CB1 after a spectacular 2023 season, Senior Bowl and NFL combine."

Penix –"Las Vegas gets the best deep-ball thrower in the class, in addition to arguably the best cornerback with pick No. 13."

Last updated: March 19

Nate Davis, USA Today

Pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Analysis: "He's got size (6-0, 195), blazing speed (4.33 40 time) and ball skills, two of his six interceptions over the past two seasons turned into pick-sixes. Those are classic Silver and Black traits, but it's also where the defensive need lies after Vegas invested so heavily in DT Christian Wilkins during free agency."

Last updated: March 19

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus

Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Analysis: "The Raiders should be aggressive in trading up for a quarterback, but with no deal done here, they attack a major area of need by selecting a potential CB1 in Arnold."

Last updated: March 18

Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team

Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Analysis: "While he isn't the most outstanding athlete at cornerback, he's tough, physical and fundamentally sound. Arnold can play in the slot and outside, making him a steal at No. 13."

Last updated: March 18

Connor Rogers, NBC Sports

Pick: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Analysis: "The right side of the Raiders' offensive line could use a big, run-blocking presence from the draft. Latham's grip strength and head-to-toe power fit the identity of what head coach Antonio Pierce wants this team to be."

Last updated: March 18

Ryan Fowler, The Draft Network

Pick: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Analysis: "An alpha along the front five, Taliese Fuaga has outstanding hands and a road-grading mentality that fits what HC Antonio Pierce desires in his athletes."

Last updated: March 17

Field Yates, ESPN

Pick: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Analysis: "Fuaga is the epitome of toughness and power on the offensive line, and he would be a great fit in Las Vegas. He's a punisher in the run game."

Last updated: March 16

Ben Solak, The Ringer

Pick: JC Latham, T, Alabama

Analysis: "Latham is a rock-steady year-one starter who is having the exact sort of draft cycle you like from an offensive tackle—just quiet, unquestioned excellence. I think he goes way earlier than many expect. Maybe even OT2."

Last updated: March 15

