 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising
Presented By

Mock Draft Tracker 4.0: How did the Combine shake up draft boards?

Mar 05, 2024 at 09:30 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Each week leading up to the NFL Draft, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 13 overall pick.

Now that the Combine is over, take a look at the latest mock picks.

Jordan Reid, ESPN

Pick: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Analysis: "Murphy would give new coach Antonio Pierce's defense an explosive and disruptive force along the interior. With quick hands and a strong lower-half, he's a three-down defensive tackle who can be dependable against the run and uncontrollable as a pass-rusher."

Last updated: March 5

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Analysis: "Mitchell checks every box — tape, production, all-star game and now combine testing (including a 4.33-second 40-yard dash)."

Last updated: March 5

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Pick: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Analysis: "Murphy is heavily muscled with very little body fat. He's explosive, quick out of his stance and extremely powerful for his size. He feels like an easy selection in this spot."

Last updated: March 4

Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus

Pick: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Analysis: "On the field for 388 coverage snaps in 2023, DeJean allowed just 20 receptions for 194 yards and no touchdowns. There is debate on where he best fits at the NFL level, but he is still an elite prospect as a defensive back."

Last updated: March 4

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Analysis: "Quinyon Mitchell is long, fluid and was a pass-breakup machine at Toledo. And that's exactly who he was at the Senior Bowl, and what he re-reconfirmed again in Indy at the combine with a 4.33-second 40-yard dash time, a 38-inch vertical jump and 20 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press."

Last updated: March 4

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Analysis: "CBS Sports' No. 1 ranked CB dominated the combine, running a blazing fast 40-yard dash (4.33 seconds), throwing up 20 reps on the bench and looking smooth during on-field drills."

Last updated: March 4

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Pick: Taliese Fuaga, T, Oregon State

Analysis: "The Raiders have plenty of needs across the board, but shoring up the offensive line for whoever ends up playing quarterback next year seems like a solid plan. Fuaga is an ass-kicker in the trenches who plays with light feet and heavy hands."

Last updated: March 4

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Pick: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Analysis: "The Raiders need offensive linemen, cornerback and a variety of other positions, but use this opportunity to address their defensive interior."

Last updated: March 2

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Analysis: "Arnold is a super-fluid athlete who became a ballhawking corner in his final season at Alabama. Huge boost for the Raiders secondary."

Last updated: Feb. 29

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Pick: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Analysis: "Murphy has the highest pass-rush upside of any of the interior defensive linemen in this class. He had five sacks and 33 pressures last season, a huge improvement over his 2022 season (1 sack, 14 pressures). At 308 pounds, he could play as the Raiders' 3-technique tackle, wreaking havoc in both the run and pass games."

Last updated: Feb. 28

Photos: Mock draft prospects at the 2024 NFL Combine

View photos of draft prospects at the 2024 NFL Combine whom top analysts are predicting the Raiders may pick at No. 13.

CB Terrion Arnold - Alabama
1 / 12

CB Terrion Arnold - Alabama

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
QB Jayden Daniels - LSU
2 / 12

QB Jayden Daniels - LSU

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
CB Cooper DeJean - Iowa
3 / 12

CB Cooper DeJean - Iowa

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu - Penn State
4 / 12

OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu - Penn State

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
OT Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State
5 / 12

OT Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
OT JC Latham - Alabama
6 / 12

OT JC Latham - Alabama

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
QB J.J. McCarthy - Michigan
7 / 12

QB J.J. McCarthy - Michigan

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
CB Quinyon Mitchell - Toledo
8 / 12

CB Quinyon Mitchell - Toledo

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
DT Byron Murphy II - Texas
9 / 12

DT Byron Murphy II - Texas

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
QB Bo Nix - Oregon
10 / 12

QB Bo Nix - Oregon

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
QB Michael Penix Jr. - Washington
11 / 12

QB Michael Penix Jr. - Washington

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
Edge Jared Verse - Florida State
12 / 12

Edge Jared Verse - Florida State

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 3.0: What do experts think as Combine ramps up?

As all 32 clubs head to Indianapolis to assess prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine, take a look at our roundup of the latest mock drafts.
news

Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 2.0: Adding to the trenches and secondary in latest predictions

Take a look at the latest expert projections for the Silver and Black's No. 13 overall pick.
news

Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: What will the Silver and Black do with No. 13 overall pick?

Each week leading up to the NFL Draft, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select.
news

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 12.0: The pick is (almost) in

With the draft starting tomorrow, take a look at the final projections from top analysts.
news

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 11.0: One week to go

Take a look at the latest mock drafts from top analysts with the 2023 Draft around the corner.
news

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 10.0: Cornerback remains the most popular projection at No. 7

Take a look at the latest mock drafts from top analysts and their predictions for the Raiders.
news

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 9.0: Draft month has arrived

Take a look at top analysts' projections for the No. 7 overall pick.
news

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 8.0: Cornerbacks headline latest predictions

Now less than a month away from the 2023 NFL Draft, take a look at top analysts' projections for the Raiders at No. 7.
news

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 7.0: Post-free agency frenzy

Take a look at the latest mock drafts from top analysts in the media and their predictions for the Raiders' No. 7 pick.
news

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 6.0: The latest projections ahead of official free agency period

Take a look at the latest mock drafts from top analysts in the media and their predictions for the Raiders' No. 7 pick.
news

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 5.0: Post-Combine edition

Take a look at the latest mock drafts from top analysts in the media and their predictions for the Raiders' No. 7 pick.

Latest Content

news

Mock Draft Tracker 4.0: How did the Combine shake up draft boards?

Mar 05, 2024

Take a look at the latest mock draft picks from around the media.
audio

What we learned from the NFL Combine | First Stop: Indy

Mar 04, 2024

Here are the biggest takeaways for the Raiders following a full week in Indy.
news

Two prospects from NFL.com's All-Combine Team who could be good fits with the Raiders

Mar 04, 2024

NFL.com's Nick Shook compiled an All-Combine Team of the best performers at the annual Indianapolis showcase, and two prospects on his list could be good candidates for the Silver and Black.
gallery

Photos: Mock draft prospects at the 2024 NFL Combine

Mar 04, 2024

View photos of draft prospects at the 2024 NFL Combine whom top analysts are predicting the Raiders may pick at No. 13.
news

Road to the Draft: Catching eyes in Indy, Payton Wilson is driven to become 'the best in the world' 

Mar 02, 2024

The NC State linebacker had a promising meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders, and could be a seamless fit.
audio

Matt Miller talks 2024 draft prospects for the Silver and Black

Mar 01, 2024

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal chats with ESPN's Matt Miller about the 2024 quarterback and running back prospects.
news

Top quarterback prospects speak highly of Antonio Pierce, Raiders at NFL Combine

Mar 01, 2024

Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix among quarterbacks prospects to meet with the Raiders in Indy.
news

The defensive show stealers during first day of Combine drills

Feb 29, 2024

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards recaps who caught his eye during the first day of prospect drills in Indy.
news

Road to the Draft: Alabama's Terrion Arnold, Kool-Aid McKinstry look to make impression on the Raiders at the Combine

Feb 29, 2024

The two Alabama cornerbacks both met with the Raiders during the NFL Combine this week.
audio

Antonio Pierce found a balance on his staff as he continues to put his plan together | UFR

Feb 29, 2024

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal is joined by Head Coach Antonio Pierce to discuss the 2024 NFL Combine, his coaching staff and the leadership from the quarterback position on this edition of Upon Further Review.
audio

The benefits of the NFL Combine—and how it affects Tom Telesco's approach to free agency

Feb 29, 2024

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis sit down with General Manager Tom Telesco at the 2024 NFL Combine to go through the interview process with draft prospects and discuss building the Raiders' roster.
gallery

Top Shots: The best turnover photos of 2023

Feb 29, 2024

View the best photos of turnovers from the Silver and Black's 2023 season.
View All
Advertising
Auditions