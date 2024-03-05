Mock Draft Tracker 4.0: How did the Combine shake up draft boards?

Each week leading up to the NFL Draft, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 13 overall pick.
Now that the Combine is over, take a look at the latest mock picks.
Pick: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
Analysis: "Murphy would give new coach Antonio Pierce's defense an explosive and disruptive force along the interior. With quick hands and a strong lower-half, he's a three-down defensive tackle who can be dependable against the run and uncontrollable as a pass-rusher."
Last updated: March 5
Pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Analysis: "Mitchell checks every box — tape, production, all-star game and now combine testing (including a 4.33-second 40-yard dash)."
Last updated: March 5
Pick: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
Analysis: "Murphy is heavily muscled with very little body fat. He's explosive, quick out of his stance and extremely powerful for his size. He feels like an easy selection in this spot."
Last updated: March 4
Pick: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Analysis: "On the field for 388 coverage snaps in 2023, DeJean allowed just 20 receptions for 194 yards and no touchdowns. There is debate on where he best fits at the NFL level, but he is still an elite prospect as a defensive back."
Last updated: March 4
Pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Analysis: "Quinyon Mitchell is long, fluid and was a pass-breakup machine at Toledo. And that's exactly who he was at the Senior Bowl, and what he re-reconfirmed again in Indy at the combine with a 4.33-second 40-yard dash time, a 38-inch vertical jump and 20 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press."
Last updated: March 4
Pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Analysis: "CBS Sports' No. 1 ranked CB dominated the combine, running a blazing fast 40-yard dash (4.33 seconds), throwing up 20 reps on the bench and looking smooth during on-field drills."
Last updated: March 4
Pick: Taliese Fuaga, T, Oregon State
Analysis: "The Raiders have plenty of needs across the board, but shoring up the offensive line for whoever ends up playing quarterback next year seems like a solid plan. Fuaga is an ass-kicker in the trenches who plays with light feet and heavy hands."
Last updated: March 4
Pick: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
Analysis: "The Raiders need offensive linemen, cornerback and a variety of other positions, but use this opportunity to address their defensive interior."
Last updated: March 2
Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Analysis: "Arnold is a super-fluid athlete who became a ballhawking corner in his final season at Alabama. Huge boost for the Raiders secondary."
Last updated: Feb. 29
Pick: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
Analysis: "Murphy has the highest pass-rush upside of any of the interior defensive linemen in this class. He had five sacks and 33 pressures last season, a huge improvement over his 2022 season (1 sack, 14 pressures). At 308 pounds, he could play as the Raiders' 3-technique tackle, wreaking havoc in both the run and pass games."
Last updated: Feb. 28
View photos of draft prospects at the 2024 NFL Combine whom top analysts are predicting the Raiders may pick at No. 13.