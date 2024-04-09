Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 9.0: The latest projections for No. 13 overall 

Analysis: "The Raiders addressed their most pressing need of the offseason by signing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a huge free agent deal, which forms one of the most devastating defensive line duos in football with him and Maxx Crosby. Next up is the right side of the offensive line, as the Raiders are thin at both tackle and guard there. Fuaga would alleviate that issue in a hurry. He is known for bringing a nastiness to an offensive line and setting the tone, but he's also an impressively smooth-moving right tackle."