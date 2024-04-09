 Skip to main content
Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 9.0: The latest projections for No. 13 overall 

Apr 09, 2024 at 10:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Each week leading up to the NFL Draft, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 13 overall pick.

With less than three weeks until the draft, check out the latest projections.

Rhett Lewis, NFL.com

Pick: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Analysis: "I love this fit. If not for the injuries, I believe we'd be talking about Penix in the same breath as the top three QBs. I think his pure arm talent is second to none in this class, and he has more athleticism than people give him credit for. He immediately becomes the best passer on the roster."

Last updated: April 9

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic

Pick: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Analysis: "It's hard for me to see the Raiders having enough to make a move up into the top five for a quarterback, and they actually feel like a possible trade-down candidate. However, Fuaga would be a perfect way to kick off the now-official Antonio Pierce era."

Last updated: April 8

Max Chadwick, Pro Football Focus

Pick: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Analysis: "Penix has NFL-level arm talent and was one of the best signal-callers in college football in each of the past two seasons."

Last updated: April 8

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Analysis: "Las Vegas needs to come out of this draft with at least one and probably two offensive line starters, but cornerback is also a position of need. Quinyon Mitchell is highly competitive, and his floor is pretty high as a result, in my opinion."

Last updated: April 6

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Pick: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Analysis: "Latham's huge frame and power off the snap in the run game belie his ability to slide laterally and widen his base in pass protection, making him a tough ask for defenders to beat with power or speed off the edge."

Last updated: April 5

Charles McDonald & Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports

Pick: Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

Analysis: "If the Raiders don't go quarterback, their offensive line could definitely use an injection of talent. Fautanu would be exactly that. Whether he's best at tackle, guard or even center, Fautanu will help the Raiders put their best five linemen out there in any given game in 2024 and beyond."

Last updated: April 5

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic

Pick: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Analysis: "Penix was spectacular for Washington the last two seasons, lifting a team that was 4-8 the year before he arrived to a 25-3 run the past two seasons. He went 10-1 against Top 25 opponents and led the nation with 4,903 yards, completing 65 percent of his passes with 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while operating in an offensive scheme that thrived on downfield throws and vertical shots. Prior to coming to Washington, Penix led Indiana to its best football season in over 50 years."

Last updated: April 4

Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com

Pick: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Analysis: "Odunze has been compared to Raiders all-world receiver Davante Adams. Why not bring in a younger version of the six-time Pro Bowler and allow Odunze to learn from the vet?"

Last updated: April 4

Field Yates, ESPN

Pick: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Analysis: "The Raiders addressed their most pressing need of the offseason by signing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a huge free agent deal, which forms one of the most devastating defensive line duos in football with him and Maxx Crosby. Next up is the right side of the offensive line, as the Raiders are thin at both tackle and guard there. Fuaga would alleviate that issue in a hurry. He is known for bringing a nastiness to an offensive line and setting the tone, but he's also an impressively smooth-moving right tackle."

Last updated: April 3

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today

Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Analysis: "An outstanding athlete who can close in on the ball in a hurry, Arnold feels like a throwback Raiders pick who nevertheless will help Antonio Pierce usher in a new era."

Last updated: April 3

Photos: Raiders host USA Football Talent ID Camp

The Raiders hosted the USA Football 1-day Talent ID Camp where athletes could earn a spot to either the 2025 U.S. National Team Trials or a roster position on a USA Football Select Team.

