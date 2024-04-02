Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 8.0: Draft month is here

Each week leading up to the NFL Draft, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 13 overall pick.
Draft month is here! Check out the latest projections.
Pick: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
Analysis: "Latham is a powerhouse with solid technique, good size and the ability to start right away at right tackle. Al Davis would have loved him."
Last updated: April 2
Pick: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Analysis: "New head coach Antonio Pierce was in Baton Rouge last week to see Jayden Daniels (and some pretty good WRs), but instead the Raiders stay put and take Michael Penix Jr. here at No. 13."
Last updated: April 2
Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Analysis: "Arnold is a classic Alabama cornerback — feisty, physical and technically sound."
Last updated: April 1
Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Analysis: "The Raiders are another wild-card team to trade up for a quarterback, but here they take Terrion Arnold to bolster the backend of their defense."
Last updated: April 1
Pick: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
Analysis: "I think a quarterback is possible, either trading up for Jayden Daniels or maybe sticking and picking (if not trading down before taking) Michael Penix Jr. That said, addressing the offensive line remains a paramount need for Vegas. Both right guard and right tackle appear up for grabs, and the massive Fuaga could shore up the latter spot as a rookie."
Last updated: March 29
Pick: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
Analysis: "They might just roll with the two QBs who are in-house and wait for next year's group. There's uncertainty at RT, and Latham could start Week 1."
Last updated: March 29
Pick: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Analysis: "This is a bit of a surprise based on where Penix has been mocked, but the Raiders clearly want to improve their quarterback play and Penix has the arm strength to be an intriguing option."
Last updated: March 29
Pick: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
Analysis: "If the Raiders don't end up drafting a quarterback in Round 1, this stalwart OT would help their offense improve immediately."
Last updated: March 28
Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Analysis: "Las Vegas sticks and picks Terrion Arnold to fit in that secondary with Nate Hobbs. The Raiders have a revamped front with Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins."
Last updated: March 28
Pick: JC Latham, T, Alabama
Analysis: "Opposite Kolton Miller, the former Alabama product gives Las Vegas the potential to bookend their offensive line with top-tier talent, which should help the team establish the type of smashmouth offensive identity that head coach Antonio Pierce surely wants."
Last updated: March 28
Pick: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
Analysis: "Nix, who started 61 games in college, threw 113 touchdown passes and ran for 38 more scores over five seasons. He would give the Raiders' offense the dual-threat aspect it needs for new coordinator Luke Getsy. The Raiders could also be in play for a right tackle or wide receiver at this spot after being quiet on the offensive side of the ball in free agency."
Last updated: March 27
