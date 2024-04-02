 Skip to main content
Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 8.0: Draft month is here

Apr 02, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Each week leading up to the NFL Draft, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 13 overall pick.

Draft month is here! Check out the latest projections.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Pick: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Analysis: "Latham is a powerhouse with solid technique, good size and the ability to start right away at right tackle. Al Davis would have loved him."

Last updated: April 2

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Pick: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Analysis: "New head coach Antonio Pierce was in Baton Rouge last week to see Jayden Daniels (and some pretty good WRs), but instead the Raiders stay put and take Michael Penix Jr. here at No. 13."

Last updated: April 2

Rob Rang, FOX Sports

Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Analysis: "Arnold is a classic Alabama cornerback — feisty, physical and technically sound."

Last updated: April 1

Arjun Menon, Pro Football Focus

Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Analysis: "The Raiders are another wild-card team to trade up for a quarterback, but here they take Terrion Arnold to bolster the backend of their defense."

Last updated: April 1

Eric Edholm, NFL.com

Pick: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Analysis: "I think a quarterback is possible, either trading up for Jayden Daniels or maybe sticking and picking (if not trading down before taking) Michael Penix Jr. That said, addressing the offensive line remains a paramount need for Vegas. Both right guard and right tackle appear up for grabs, and the massive Fuaga could shore up the latter spot as a rookie."

Last updated: March 29

Jason McIntyre, FOX Sports

Pick: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Analysis: "They might just roll with the two QBs who are in-house and wait for next year's group. There's uncertainty at RT, and Latham could start Week 1."

Last updated: March 29

Charles McDonald & Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports

Pick: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Analysis: "This is a bit of a surprise based on where Penix has been mocked, but the Raiders clearly want to improve their quarterback play and Penix has the arm strength to be an intriguing option."

Last updated: March 29

Charles Davis, NFL.com

Pick: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Analysis: "If the Raiders don't end up drafting a quarterback in Round 1, this stalwart OT would help their offense improve immediately."

Last updated: March 28

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Analysis: "Las Vegas sticks and picks Terrion Arnold to fit in that secondary with Nate Hobbs. The Raiders have a revamped front with Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins."

Last updated: March 28

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Pick: JC Latham, T, Alabama

Analysis: "Opposite Kolton Miller, the former Alabama product gives Las Vegas the potential to bookend their offensive line with top-tier talent, which should help the team establish the type of smashmouth offensive identity that head coach Antonio Pierce surely wants."

Last updated: March 28

Matt Miller, ESPN

Pick: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Analysis: "Nix, who started 61 games in college, threw 113 touchdown passes and ran for 38 more scores over five seasons. He would give the Raiders' offense the dual-threat aspect it needs for new coordinator Luke Getsy. The Raiders could also be in play for a right tackle or wide receiver at this spot after being quiet on the offensive side of the ball in free agency."

Last updated: March 27

Photos: 2024 mock draft prospects for the Raiders

View photos of the draft prospects that top analysts are predicting the Raiders may select at No. 13 overall. (Last updated Tuesday, February 27, 2024).

CB Terrion Arnold - Alabama
1 / 13

CB Terrion Arnold - Alabama

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
QB Jayden Daniels - LSU
2 / 13

QB Jayden Daniels - LSU

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
CB Cooper DeJean - Iowa
3 / 13

CB Cooper DeJean - Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu - Penn State
4 / 13

OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu - Penn State

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
OT Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State
5 / 13

OT Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State

Young Kwak/Associated Press
OT JC Latham - Alabama
6 / 13

OT JC Latham - Alabama

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press
QB J.J. McCarthy - Michigan
7 / 13

QB J.J. McCarthy - Michigan

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press
DB Kool-Aid McKinstry - Alabama
8 / 13

DB Kool-Aid McKinstry - Alabama

Michelle Haas Hutchins/Associated Press
CB Quinyon Mitchell - Toledo
9 / 13

CB Quinyon Mitchell - Toledo

Doug McSchooler/Associated Press
DT Byron Murphy II - Texas
10 / 13

DT Byron Murphy II - Texas

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
QB Bo Nix - Oregon
11 / 13

QB Bo Nix - Oregon

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press
QB Michael Penix Jr. - Washington
12 / 13

QB Michael Penix Jr. - Washington

Butch Dill/Associated Press
Edge Jared Verse - Florida State
13 / 13

Edge Jared Verse - Florida State

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
