Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 10.0: The countdown is on

Apr 16, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Each week leading up to the NFL Draft, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 13 overall pick.

We're almost a week away from Round 1 kicking off; check out the latest projections for the Raiders.

Peter Schrager, NFL.com

Pick: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Analysis: "The Raiders need to build up the offense in this draft. Continuing to fortify the O-line makes a lot of sense. Tom Telesco hit on most of his first-round picks as general manager of the Chargers; now he's looking to do the same with the rival Raiders. Fashanu might have the highest upside of all these tackle prospects."

Last updated: April 16

Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates, ESPN

Pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Analysis: "Mitchell has been off the charts during the pre-draft process, crushing the Senior Bowl and combine."

Last updated: April 15

Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus

Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Analysis: "At some point, the value of the top defenders on the board is too good to turn down, and that's the case for the Raiders at No. 13. They select the top cornerback in the draft in Alabama's Terrion Arnold. A player with slick man coverage skills, Arnold allowed just a 50.7 passer rating when targeted last season."

Last updated: April 15

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports

Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Analysis: "The Raiders played well on defense down the stretch of last season under Antonio Pierce, but they still need help in the defensive backfield. They have their choice of defensive backs here and go with the star from Alabama, who really took a step forward last season."

Last updated: April 15

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today

Pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Analysis: "Taking a hyperathletic cornerback with a knack for generating big plays seems like a page out of the Al Davis playbook, but Mitchell's coverage credentials would make him a fine first pick to kick off Tom Telesco's tenure. His addition would serve as a nice final piece to a burgeoning secondary."

Last updated: April 15

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Analysis: "Instead of selecting the fifth quarterback off the board or reinforcing the offensive line, the Raiders opt to select Quinyon Mitchell to play opposite Jack Jones."

Last updated: April 13

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Pick: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Analysis: "Las Vegas needs to upgrade the right side of its offensive line one way or another. Latham gives the flexibility to play either."

Last updated: April 12

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Pick: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Analysis: "The Raiders can land a power player for the right side of their line. JC Latham is physical and fits with what they want to do, which is to beat people up."

Last updated: April 12

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com

Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Analysis: "The former five-star safety recruit is still learning the ropes of life on the island, but he offers all of the tangibles (size, play speed, physicality, ball skills) and intangibles (football IQ, infectious energy, irrational confidence) that you want at the position."

Last updated: April 11

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Pick: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Analysis: "The Raiders are closer to being in win-now mode than we probably expect, and Michael Penix Jr. can help elevate their offense to new heights."

Last updated: April 11

Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus

Pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Analysis: "Mitchell has some of the best advanced coverage metrics PFF has ever recorded for a two-year sample size. He has all the ability in the world to be a CB1 at the next level."

Last updated: April 10

