Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 10.0: The countdown is on

Each week leading up to the NFL Draft, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 13 overall pick.
We're almost a week away from Round 1 kicking off; check out the latest projections for the Raiders.
Pick: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State
Analysis: "The Raiders need to build up the offense in this draft. Continuing to fortify the O-line makes a lot of sense. Tom Telesco hit on most of his first-round picks as general manager of the Chargers; now he's looking to do the same with the rival Raiders. Fashanu might have the highest upside of all these tackle prospects."
Last updated: April 16
Pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Analysis: "Mitchell has been off the charts during the pre-draft process, crushing the Senior Bowl and combine."
Last updated: April 15
Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Analysis: "At some point, the value of the top defenders on the board is too good to turn down, and that's the case for the Raiders at No. 13. They select the top cornerback in the draft in Alabama's Terrion Arnold. A player with slick man coverage skills, Arnold allowed just a 50.7 passer rating when targeted last season."
Last updated: April 15
Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Analysis: "The Raiders played well on defense down the stretch of last season under Antonio Pierce, but they still need help in the defensive backfield. They have their choice of defensive backs here and go with the star from Alabama, who really took a step forward last season."
Last updated: April 15
Pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Analysis: "Taking a hyperathletic cornerback with a knack for generating big plays seems like a page out of the Al Davis playbook, but Mitchell's coverage credentials would make him a fine first pick to kick off Tom Telesco's tenure. His addition would serve as a nice final piece to a burgeoning secondary."
Last updated: April 15
Pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Analysis: "Instead of selecting the fifth quarterback off the board or reinforcing the offensive line, the Raiders opt to select Quinyon Mitchell to play opposite Jack Jones."
Last updated: April 13
Pick: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
Analysis: "Las Vegas needs to upgrade the right side of its offensive line one way or another. Latham gives the flexibility to play either."
Last updated: April 12
Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App
Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.
Pick: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
Analysis: "The Raiders can land a power player for the right side of their line. JC Latham is physical and fits with what they want to do, which is to beat people up."
Last updated: April 12
Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Analysis: "The former five-star safety recruit is still learning the ropes of life on the island, but he offers all of the tangibles (size, play speed, physicality, ball skills) and intangibles (football IQ, infectious energy, irrational confidence) that you want at the position."
Last updated: April 11
Pick: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Analysis: "The Raiders are closer to being in win-now mode than we probably expect, and Michael Penix Jr. can help elevate their offense to new heights."
Last updated: April 11
Pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Analysis: "Mitchell has some of the best advanced coverage metrics PFF has ever recorded for a two-year sample size. He has all the ability in the world to be a CB1 at the next level."
Last updated: April 10
View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders arriving at Intermountain Health Performance Center for the start of the 2024 voluntary offseason workout program.