 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising
Presented By

Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 2.0: Adding to the trenches and secondary in latest predictions

Feb 20, 2024 at 10:30 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Each week leading up to the NFL Draft, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 13 overall pick.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Analysis: "Arnold is a big-time playmaker who is just scratching the surface of his potential. This would be a perfect marriage of need and talent."

Last updated: Feb. 20

Charles McDonald & Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports

Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Analysis: "The Raiders' defense played some very good ball as the season went along under coordinator Patrick Graham, but they could still use an answer at cornerback for the future. Enter Arnold, a feisty converted safety who can play inside or out, and constantly makes plays on the ball. His competitive style feels like a Raider."

Last updated: Feb. 20

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Pick: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Analysis: "The reigning national champion is athletic, has a strong arm and knows how to win -- all of which head coach Antonio Pierce will appreciate."

Last updated: Feb. 19

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Pick: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Analysis: "The Raiders need help on the offensive line and cornerback, but address another need in the first round."

Last updated: Feb. 18

Field Yates, ESPN

Pick: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Analysis: "Murphy fills a massive gap along the defensive front after an incredible 2023 season, too. He offers true difference-making play as a pocket compressor (he had 5.0 sacks this past season) and run defender. Few players in this class play full tilt to the extent Murphy does."

Last updated: Feb. 14

Ben Solak, The Ringer

Pick: Taliese Fuaga, T, Oregon State

Analysis: "New Raiders general manager Tom Telesco has historically prioritized size and experience in his draft selections. Enter Fuaga, an enormous multi-year starter who could be a plug-and-play solution for the Raiders at right tackle. Fuaga is a people mover on the ground, but is better in pass protection than most scouts give him credit for."

Last updated: Feb. 14

Joel Klatt, FOX Sports

Pick: Taliese Fuaga, T, Oregon State

Analysis: "The Raiders need help upfront and they need to get more physical. I like Fuaga a lot. Not many people got to see him a ton, but he was terrific for Jonathan Smith. The last couple of years, Oregon State was a really good running team, in large part due to Fuaga. He was one of the best offensive linemen in the country."

Last updated: Feb. 14

Photos: 2024 mock draft prospects for the Raiders

View photos of the draft prospects that top analysts are predicting the Raiders may select at No. 13 overall. (Last updated Tuesday, February 13, 2024).

CB Terrion Arnold - Alabama
1 / 10

CB Terrion Arnold - Alabama

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
CB Cooper DeJean - Iowa
2 / 10

CB Cooper DeJean - Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu - Penn State
3 / 10

OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu - Penn State

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
OT Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State
4 / 10

OT Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State

Young Kwak/Associated Press
OT JC Latham - Alabama
5 / 10

OT JC Latham - Alabama

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press
QB J.J. McCarthy - Michigan
6 / 10

QB J.J. McCarthy - Michigan

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press
CB Quinton Mitchell - Toledo
7 / 10

CB Quinton Mitchell - Toledo

Doug McSchooler/Associated Press
DT Byron Murphy II - Texas
8 / 10

DT Byron Murphy II - Texas

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
QB Bo Nix - Oregon
9 / 10

QB Bo Nix - Oregon

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press
QB Michael Penix Jr. - Washington
10 / 10

QB Michael Penix Jr. - Washington

Butch Dill/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: Position of need, best player available or both with the No. 13 pick?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down a few hypothetical situations for the Silver and Black's future draft selection.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Top prospects to look at as NFL Combine nears

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards tackles a trio of fan questions as the Silver and Black get ready for the NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Early quarterback questions to begin the offseason

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers some questions as the team moves forward in the early stages of the offseason.
news

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah release first mock drafts of 2024

The two analysts initially believe the Raiders could draft for the trenches come April.
news

Raiders hold No. 13 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 Draft will take place April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.
news

Raiders sign entirety of 2023 draft class

All nine members of the draft class have put pen to paper.
news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick CB Jakorian Bennett

The Maryland cornerback was selected with the 104th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign second-round pick TE Michael Mayer

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound tight end out of Notre Dame was selected with the 35th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign third-round pick DT Byron Young

The Alabama defensive tackle was selected 70th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign first-round pick DE Tyree Wilson

The 7th overall pick from Texas Tech signed his rookie deal with the Raiders Friday.
news

Brooks: The Raiders' 2023 draft class in review

NFL Network analyst and Raiders.com contributor Bucky Brooks gives his assessment of the Raiders' newest rookies based on his own experiences around the league.

Latest Content

video

Showtime in Las Vegas: The Gameday Entertainment of Allegiant Stadium

Feb 21, 2024

Go behind the scenes of a Raiders gameday and see what makes the Silver and Black one of the best shows in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.
gallery

Photos: NIAA 4A Flag Football Championship

Feb 21, 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders were out at Coronado High School for the NIAA 4A HS Flag Football Championship between Coronado High School and Arbor View High School.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Position of need, best player available or both with the No. 13 pick?

Feb 21, 2024

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down a few hypothetical situations for the Silver and Black's future draft selection.
audio

'First Stop: Indy' returns for 2024 Scouting Combine | Trailer

Feb 21, 2024

"First Stop: Indy" is back for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine! From February 29 through March 3, Silver and Black Productions will be on site to break down everything from Lucas Oil Stadium, plus share conversations with the Raiders front office and insiders around the league.
news

Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 2.0: Adding to the trenches and secondary in latest predictions

Feb 20, 2024

Take a look at the latest expert projections for the Silver and Black's No. 13 overall pick.
gallery

Top Shots: The Raiders' best fits of the 2023 season

Feb 20, 2024

Check out the Silver and Black's best pregame fits from the 2023 season.
audio

Luke Getsy wants to electrify the Raiders offense | UFR

Feb 16, 2024

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal is joined by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to discuss his vision for the upcoming season, wide receiver Davante Adams and the culture Antonio Pierce is building on this edition of Upon Further Review.
news

Luke Getsy looking to implement 'the mentality of 11 playing as one' into the Raiders offense

Feb 16, 2024

Getsy spoke to Raiders.com for the first time since being named offensive coordinator, giving a general look into his vision for his Silver and Black offense.
audio

Luke Getsy Introductory Press Conference - 2.16.24 | RPP

Feb 16, 2024

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy talks with the media.
gallery

Photos: The Raiderettes host their annual Daddy Daughter Dance

Feb 16, 2024

View photos from the Daddy Daughter Dance hosted by the Raiderettes at The Studio.
video

Luke Getsy Introductory Press Conference

Feb 16, 2024

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy addresses the media for the first time from Intermountain Health Performance Center.
audio

Who fits in with the Silver and Black? A positional breakdown of the 2024 NFL draft class on offense

Feb 16, 2024

As the NFL Scouting Combine approaches, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis take a deeper look at the top 2024 draft prospects on offense.
View All
Advertising
Auditions