Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 2.0: Adding to the trenches and secondary in latest predictions

Each week leading up to the NFL Draft, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 13 overall pick.
Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Analysis: "Arnold is a big-time playmaker who is just scratching the surface of his potential. This would be a perfect marriage of need and talent."
Last updated: Feb. 20
Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Analysis: "The Raiders' defense played some very good ball as the season went along under coordinator Patrick Graham, but they could still use an answer at cornerback for the future. Enter Arnold, a feisty converted safety who can play inside or out, and constantly makes plays on the ball. His competitive style feels like a Raider."
Last updated: Feb. 20
Pick: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Analysis: "The reigning national champion is athletic, has a strong arm and knows how to win -- all of which head coach Antonio Pierce will appreciate."
Last updated: Feb. 19
Pick: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
Analysis: "The Raiders need help on the offensive line and cornerback, but address another need in the first round."
Last updated: Feb. 18
Pick: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
Analysis: "Murphy fills a massive gap along the defensive front after an incredible 2023 season, too. He offers true difference-making play as a pocket compressor (he had 5.0 sacks this past season) and run defender. Few players in this class play full tilt to the extent Murphy does."
Last updated: Feb. 14
Pick: Taliese Fuaga, T, Oregon State
Analysis: "New Raiders general manager Tom Telesco has historically prioritized size and experience in his draft selections. Enter Fuaga, an enormous multi-year starter who could be a plug-and-play solution for the Raiders at right tackle. Fuaga is a people mover on the ground, but is better in pass protection than most scouts give him credit for."
Last updated: Feb. 14
Pick: Taliese Fuaga, T, Oregon State
Analysis: "The Raiders need help upfront and they need to get more physical. I like Fuaga a lot. Not many people got to see him a ton, but he was terrific for Jonathan Smith. The last couple of years, Oregon State was a really good running team, in large part due to Fuaga. He was one of the best offensive linemen in the country."
Last updated: Feb. 14
