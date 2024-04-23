 Skip to main content
Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 11.0: It's draft week

Apr 23, 2024 at 10:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Each week leading up to the NFL Draft, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 13 overall pick.

In two days, the Raiders will make their first-round selection. Check out the final roundup of projections for the Silver and Black.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Pick: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Analysis: "Beefing up the offensive line is a top priority for a team that wants to control the trenches. Latham is a bully at the point of attack with the size, strength and power to excel as a mauler on the edges."

Last updated: April 23

Charles McDonald & Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports

Pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Analysis: "The Raiders have a dangerous duo on the defensive line with Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins, and can add a playmaking cornerback to help maximize the impact those two make in the passing game. Bring in Mitchell, who has checked off every box a team could want from a smaller-school prospect."

Last updated: April 23

Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated

Pick: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Analysis: "McCarthy is young enough to potentially sit for a year and develop in a quarterback room that will be led in spirit by Gardner Minshew. There are worse situations to be in, you know. Las Vegas has a ton of pressing needs, but the biggest one will be securing the quarterback of the future."

Last updated: April 23

Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus

Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Analysis: "Arnold was targeted a lot in his final season at Alabama, and he made teams pay for it. He allowed just 51.9% of his 79 targets to be caught and finished with a combined 18 interceptions and pass breakups. He's not afraid to play the run either and will bring a tough demeanor wherever he lands in the NFL."

Last updated: April 23

Danny Heifetz, The Ringer

Pick: Taliese Fuaga, T, Oregon State

Analysis: "The Raiders are the hardest team to nail down in this round (which is kind of their thing). I think they want to either trade up in Round 1 to get Daniels or trade up in Round 2 for Michael Penix Jr. But if they can't get a quarterback on Day 1, the Raiders could use an outside cornerback like Terrion Arnold or a big dude along the offensive line. Fuaga is a tough right tackle, and he'd fit in well with this Raiders team."

Last updated: April 23

Nate Davis, USA Today

Pick: Dallas Turner, DE/OLB, Alabama & Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington (via projected trade with Detroit Lions for No. 29)

Analysis: "Turner would add more juice to the defense of new HC Antonio Pierce, a former linebacker himself. Lining up opposite DE Maxx Crosby and taking advantage of new DT Christian Wilkins, Turner could be a good solution to the Silver and Black's prime challenge: neutralizing Kansas City's Mahomes."

"Penix's past two seasons with the Huskies were sublime (67 TD passes, 19 INTs). The Heisman runner-up to Daniels last season, his performance against Texas in the CFP (430 yards, 2 TDs passing) was an all-timer, the southpaw lasering the ball over the field. His maturity and experiences are also plusses."

Last updated: April 23

Jordan Reid, ESPN

Pick: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Analysis: "Last season's starter at right tackle -- Jermaine Eluemunor -- left in free agency, creating a void on the right side of the offensive line. But Fuaga would be a plug-and-play option opposite left tackle Kolton Miller. Fuaga's strength and physical temperament would be an asset to the Raiders' front, as he gave up only one sack over his last two college seasons."

Last updated: April 22

Eric Edholm, NFL.com

Pick: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Analysis: "Can the Raiders be sure Denver (or another team) won't snag Penix before it's too late? If they're determined to land Penix, this might have to be the play here. Tom Telesco's first pick as Raiders GM is shaping up to be an utterly fascinating one."

Last updated: April 22

Ben Solak, The Ringer

Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Analysis: "New general manager Tom Telesco likes players from big schools—in his last four drafts in Los Angeles, he took exactly one player from a non–Power Five school, and that was with pick 200. That's what splits the difference for me when picking between Arnold and Quinyon Mitchell, the excellent cornerback prospect out of Toledo."

Last updated: April 22

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Pick: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Analysis: "Nabers' quickness in his routes, strong hands and speed make him a top-10 talent and he reminds me a lot of former LSU receiver Odell Beckham Jr. – who was selected 12th overall by the Giants 10 years ago."

Last updated: April 19

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Pick: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Analysis: "The unit depends a lot on Davante Adams and the offensive line, outside of Kolton Miller, is not much to write home about. The Raiders look to start changing the narrative tabbing Taliese Fuaga as their new starting right tackle."

Last updated: April 19

Dan Parr, NFL.com

Pick: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Analysis: "Sensing that the Seahawks could be eyeing a reunion between Penix and his UW offensive coordinator (Ryan Grubb, who is now Seattle's OC) at No. 16, the Raiders decide they need to strike for their quarterback."

Last updated: April 18

Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated

Pick: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Analysis: "Penix is a fascinating prospect. He is 24 years old and is an injury risk after two ACL tears in college. But, he is also a terrific thrower of the ball and someone who dominated at Washington with 67 touchdown passes and 19 interceptions across two seasons. The Raiders must find a quarterback, and Penix is an intriguing choice."

Last updated: April 18

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama & Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington (via projected trade with Detroit Lions for No. 29)

Analysis: "The Raiders will certainly consider several offensive and defensive linemen at this spot. With two worthy cornerback prospects on the board, though, both Arnold and Quinyon Mitchell will be part of the conversation. I wouldn't be surprised to see either corner here, but Arnold has the dog mentality that speaks directly to Antonio Pierce."

"A polarizing player among NFL front offices, Penix is an aggressive downfield passer with the mental toughness that will certainly stand out for Pierce and his staff."

Last updated: April 17

Will Brinson, CBS Sports

Pick: Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington & Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington (via projected trade with Baltimore Ravens for No. 30)

Analysis: "The Raiders could easily go QB here, but Tom Telesco's background with the Chargers suggests offensive line is much more likely with a first-round pick."

"The Raiders have been heavily connected to Penix recently and while it's not Tom Telesco's style to trade up in the first round (like, ever), there could be a push from ownership to land a headlining QB in this draft. The Ravens certainly would be willing to trade down."

Last updated: April 17

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Pick: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Analysis: "Plug-and-play right tackle with immense length, size and impeccable balance for the Raiders."

Last updated: April 17

Offseason Program: Monday 4.22.24

View photos from the start of the second week of Phase One of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2024 offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (54) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (54) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Cody Whitehair at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders guard Cody Whitehair at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Cody Whitehair at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders guard Cody Whitehair at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Cody Whitehair at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders guard Cody Whitehair at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Tyreik McAllister (32) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders running back Tyreik McAllister (32) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel and punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel and punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
51 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
52 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
53 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
54 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
55 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
56 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
57 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
58 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
59 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
60 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
61 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
62 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
63 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
64 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
65 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
66 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
67 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
68 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
69 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
70 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
71 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
72 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
73 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
74 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
75 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
76 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
77 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
78 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
79 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
80 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
81 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
82 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
83 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
84 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
85 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
86 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
87 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
88 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyreque Jones (33) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
89 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyreque Jones (33) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
90 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
91 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
92 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
93 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
94 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
95 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
96 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
97 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
98 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
99 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage in the weight room during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
100 / 123

Signage in the weight room during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
101 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
102 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
103 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
104 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
105 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
106 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
107 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
108 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
109 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
110 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
111 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
112 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
113 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
114 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
115 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
116 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
117 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
118 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
119 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
120 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
121 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
122 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
123 / 123

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
