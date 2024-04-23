Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 11.0: It's draft week

Each week leading up to the NFL Draft, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 13 overall pick.
In two days, the Raiders will make their first-round selection. Check out the final roundup of projections for the Silver and Black.
Pick: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
Analysis: "Beefing up the offensive line is a top priority for a team that wants to control the trenches. Latham is a bully at the point of attack with the size, strength and power to excel as a mauler on the edges."
Last updated: April 23
Pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Analysis: "The Raiders have a dangerous duo on the defensive line with Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins, and can add a playmaking cornerback to help maximize the impact those two make in the passing game. Bring in Mitchell, who has checked off every box a team could want from a smaller-school prospect."
Last updated: April 23
Pick: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Analysis: "McCarthy is young enough to potentially sit for a year and develop in a quarterback room that will be led in spirit by Gardner Minshew. There are worse situations to be in, you know. Las Vegas has a ton of pressing needs, but the biggest one will be securing the quarterback of the future."
Last updated: April 23
Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Analysis: "Arnold was targeted a lot in his final season at Alabama, and he made teams pay for it. He allowed just 51.9% of his 79 targets to be caught and finished with a combined 18 interceptions and pass breakups. He's not afraid to play the run either and will bring a tough demeanor wherever he lands in the NFL."
Last updated: April 23
Pick: Taliese Fuaga, T, Oregon State
Analysis: "The Raiders are the hardest team to nail down in this round (which is kind of their thing). I think they want to either trade up in Round 1 to get Daniels or trade up in Round 2 for Michael Penix Jr. But if they can't get a quarterback on Day 1, the Raiders could use an outside cornerback like Terrion Arnold or a big dude along the offensive line. Fuaga is a tough right tackle, and he'd fit in well with this Raiders team."
Last updated: April 23
Pick: Dallas Turner, DE/OLB, Alabama & Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington (via projected trade with Detroit Lions for No. 29)
Analysis: "Turner would add more juice to the defense of new HC Antonio Pierce, a former linebacker himself. Lining up opposite DE Maxx Crosby and taking advantage of new DT Christian Wilkins, Turner could be a good solution to the Silver and Black's prime challenge: neutralizing Kansas City's Mahomes."
"Penix's past two seasons with the Huskies were sublime (67 TD passes, 19 INTs). The Heisman runner-up to Daniels last season, his performance against Texas in the CFP (430 yards, 2 TDs passing) was an all-timer, the southpaw lasering the ball over the field. His maturity and experiences are also plusses."
Last updated: April 23
Pick: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
Analysis: "Last season's starter at right tackle -- Jermaine Eluemunor -- left in free agency, creating a void on the right side of the offensive line. But Fuaga would be a plug-and-play option opposite left tackle Kolton Miller. Fuaga's strength and physical temperament would be an asset to the Raiders' front, as he gave up only one sack over his last two college seasons."
Last updated: April 22
Pick: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Analysis: "Can the Raiders be sure Denver (or another team) won't snag Penix before it's too late? If they're determined to land Penix, this might have to be the play here. Tom Telesco's first pick as Raiders GM is shaping up to be an utterly fascinating one."
Last updated: April 22
Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Analysis: "New general manager Tom Telesco likes players from big schools—in his last four drafts in Los Angeles, he took exactly one player from a non–Power Five school, and that was with pick 200. That's what splits the difference for me when picking between Arnold and Quinyon Mitchell, the excellent cornerback prospect out of Toledo."
Last updated: April 22
Pick: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Analysis: "Nabers' quickness in his routes, strong hands and speed make him a top-10 talent and he reminds me a lot of former LSU receiver Odell Beckham Jr. – who was selected 12th overall by the Giants 10 years ago."
Last updated: April 19
Pick: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
Analysis: "The unit depends a lot on Davante Adams and the offensive line, outside of Kolton Miller, is not much to write home about. The Raiders look to start changing the narrative tabbing Taliese Fuaga as their new starting right tackle."
Last updated: April 19
Pick: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Analysis: "Sensing that the Seahawks could be eyeing a reunion between Penix and his UW offensive coordinator (Ryan Grubb, who is now Seattle's OC) at No. 16, the Raiders decide they need to strike for their quarterback."
Last updated: April 18
Pick: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Analysis: "Penix is a fascinating prospect. He is 24 years old and is an injury risk after two ACL tears in college. But, he is also a terrific thrower of the ball and someone who dominated at Washington with 67 touchdown passes and 19 interceptions across two seasons. The Raiders must find a quarterback, and Penix is an intriguing choice."
Last updated: April 18
Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama & Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington (via projected trade with Detroit Lions for No. 29)
Analysis: "The Raiders will certainly consider several offensive and defensive linemen at this spot. With two worthy cornerback prospects on the board, though, both Arnold and Quinyon Mitchell will be part of the conversation. I wouldn't be surprised to see either corner here, but Arnold has the dog mentality that speaks directly to Antonio Pierce."
"A polarizing player among NFL front offices, Penix is an aggressive downfield passer with the mental toughness that will certainly stand out for Pierce and his staff."
Last updated: April 17
Pick: Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington & Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington (via projected trade with Baltimore Ravens for No. 30)
Analysis: "The Raiders could easily go QB here, but Tom Telesco's background with the Chargers suggests offensive line is much more likely with a first-round pick."
"The Raiders have been heavily connected to Penix recently and while it's not Tom Telesco's style to trade up in the first round (like, ever), there could be a push from ownership to land a headlining QB in this draft. The Ravens certainly would be willing to trade down."
Last updated: April 17
Pick: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
Analysis: "Plug-and-play right tackle with immense length, size and impeccable balance for the Raiders."
Last updated: April 17
