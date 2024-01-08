Raiders hold No. 13 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

With the 2023 season concluded, the Raiders know where they'll be selecting in the 2024 NFL Draft this April.

The Silver and Black are slated to pick at No. 13 after the 27-14 win over the Broncos brought the Raiders' record to 8-9.

Draft order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker when needed.

The 2024 Draft will take place April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.