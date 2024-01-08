Raiders hold No. 13 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

With the 2023 season concluded, the Raiders know where they'll be selecting in the 2024 NFL Draft this April.
The Silver and Black are slated to pick at No. 13 after the 27-14 win over the Broncos brought the Raiders' record to 8-9.
Draft order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker when needed.
The 2024 Draft will take place April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.
Below is the draft order as it currently stands:
Current Draft Order (as of January 7, 2024)
- Chicago Bears (7-10) – acquired via Carolina Panthers (2-15)
- Washington Commanders (4-13)
- New England Patriots (4-13)
- Arizona Cardinals (4-13)
- Los Angeles Chargers (5-12)
- New York Giants (6-11)
- Tennessee Titans (6-11)
- Atlanta Falcons (7-10)
- Chicago Bears (7-10)
- New York Jets (7-10)
- Minnesota Vikings (7-10)
- Denver Broncos (8-9)
- Las Vegas Raiders (8-9)
- New Orleans Saints (9-8)
- Indianapolis Colts (9-8)
- Seattle Seahawks (9-8)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
- Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)
Rest of draft order to be determined.
