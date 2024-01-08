Raiders hold No. 13 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Jan 07, 2024 at 05:15 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

helmet-generic-1724

With the 2023 season concluded, the Raiders know where they'll be selecting in the 2024 NFL Draft this April.

The Silver and Black are slated to pick at No. 13 after the 27-14 win over the Broncos brought the Raiders' record to 8-9.

Draft order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker when needed.

The 2024 Draft will take place April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.

Below is the draft order as it currently stands:

Current Draft Order (as of January 7, 2024)

  1. Chicago Bears (7-10) – acquired via Carolina Panthers (2-15)
  2. Washington Commanders (4-13)
  3. New England Patriots (4-13)
  4. Arizona Cardinals (4-13)
  5. Los Angeles Chargers (5-12)
  6. New York Giants (6-11)
  7. Tennessee Titans (6-11)
  8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)
  9. Chicago Bears (7-10)
  10. New York Jets (7-10)
  11. Minnesota Vikings (7-10)
  12. Denver Broncos (8-9)
  13. Las Vegas Raiders (8-9)
  14. New Orleans Saints (9-8)
  15. Indianapolis Colts (9-8)
  16. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
  18. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)

Rest of draft order to be determined.

Download App_ROS_2560x1440

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App

Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

The Raiders' season ends in vastly different, yet similar fashion to how it started

The Silver and Black rally together to close the 2023 season on a high-note.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders win their eighth straight matchup against Broncos in season finale

The Silver and Black closed their 2023 season with a 27-14 victory in Allegiant Stadium.
news

Halftime Report: Touchdown in final seconds gives Raiders 10-point lead at the half

The Silver and Black look to keep their seven-game winning streak against the Broncos alive.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 Inactives vs. Denver Broncos

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 18, view the inactive players for today's game.

Latest Content

video

'We built something special': Raiders finish 2023 season the right way with win over Broncos | Raiders Gameday

Jan 07, 2024

Raiders host Amber Theoharis is joined by analysts James Jones and Eric Allen to recap the Raiders' Week 18 victory over the Denver Broncos on Raiders Gameday.
news

The Raiders' season ends in vastly different, yet similar fashion to how it started

Jan 07, 2024

The Silver and Black rally together to close the 2023 season on a high-note.
audio

Instant reactions and takeaways from the Raiders' Week 18 win over the Broncos | The 5th Quarter

Jan 07, 2024

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz react to the Raiders' 27-14 win over the Denver Broncos on this edition of The 5th Quarter.
news

Raiders hold No. 13 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Jan 07, 2024

The 2024 Draft will take place April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.
video

Coach Pierce's locker room victory speech vs. Broncos: 'Remember this moment!'

Jan 07, 2024

Go inside the locker room for Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce's postgame victory speech following the Raiders' 27-14 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 18.
video

Full Game Highlights: Raiders vs. Broncos - Week 18

Jan 07, 2024

Watch full game highlights from the Raiders' 27-14 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 18 of the 2023 season.
video

Coach Pierce Postgame Presser - 1.7.24 | Week 18 vs. Broncos

Jan 07, 2024

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media following the Raiders' Week 18 win over the Denver Broncos.
video

Aidan O'Connell Postgame Presser - 1.7.24 | Week 18 vs. Broncos

Jan 07, 2024

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell addresses the media following the Raiders' Week 18 win over the Denver Broncos.
video

Highlights: Zamir White's best plays from Week 18 win vs. Broncos

Jan 07, 2024

Watch running back Zamir White's best plays during his 121-yard performance against the Denver Broncos in Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season.
audio

Coach Pierce and Aidan O'Connell's Postgame Pressers | Week 18 | RPP

Jan 07, 2024

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and quarterback Aidan O'Connell address the media following the Raiders' Week 18 win over the Denver Broncos.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders win their eighth straight matchup against Broncos in season finale

Jan 07, 2024

The Silver and Black closed their 2023 season with a 27-14 victory in Allegiant Stadium.
video

Tre'von Moehrig picks off Jarrett Stidham to seal Week 18 win

Jan 07, 2024

Watch as safety Tre'von Moehrig intercepts Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham during the fourth quarter.
View All
Advertising