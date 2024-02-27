Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 3.0: What do experts think as Combine ramps up?

Each week leading up to the NFL Draft, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 13 overall pick.
Here's how the mock picks are looking ahead of the 2024 Combine.
Pick: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State
Analysis: "Antonio Pierce's desire to own the line of scrimmage could make the Penn State product an intriguing pick."
Last updated: Feb. 27
Pick: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Analysis: "I think they'll be competition to start (with Aidan O'Connell), but know that J.J. is going to be your guy."
Last updated: Feb. 27
Pick: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
Analysis: "Quarterback was a consideration here, but the Raiders' run game was a letdown last season. Beefing up the offensive line will make life easier for whoever lines up behind center in 2024."
Last updated: Feb. 27
Pick: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU (via mock trade with Patriots to No. 3 overall)
Analysis: "New Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce recruited Daniels to Arizona State back in 2018. The two are still close. ... The Raiders have always coveted speed, and Daniels has it."
Last updated: Feb. 26
Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Analysis: "Based on what I know of Antonio Pierce, he will enjoy watching Terrion Arnold's tape. He's a corner who plays like a linebacker in the run game but is one of the more intelligent corners I've seen in the last couple of seasons. He just knows where the ball is going to be."
Last updated: Feb. 25
Pick: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Analysis: "A lockdown outside cornerback is precisely what the Raiders defense needs to take the next step."
Last updated: Feb. 23
Pick: Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State
Analysis: "I enjoy watching Maxx Crosby's relentless game-wrecking so much that I'm giving him a rampaging running mate who's cut from the same cloth. Something tells me Antonio Pierce would be quite happy doubling down on edge brutality."
Last updated: Feb. 22
