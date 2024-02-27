 Skip to main content
Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 3.0: What do experts think as Combine ramps up?

Feb 27, 2024 at 09:30 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Each week leading up to the NFL Draft, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 13 overall pick.

Here's how the mock picks are looking ahead of the 2024 Combine.

Related Links

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Pick: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Analysis: "Antonio Pierce's desire to own the line of scrimmage could make the Penn State product an intriguing pick."

Last updated: Feb. 27

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Pick: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Analysis: "I think they'll be competition to start (with Aidan O'Connell), but know that J.J. is going to be your guy."

Last updated: Feb. 27

The Athletic Staff

Pick: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Analysis: "Quarterback was a consideration here, but the Raiders' run game was a letdown last season. Beefing up the offensive line will make life easier for whoever lines up behind center in 2024."

Last updated: Feb. 27

Danny Heifetz, The Ringer

Pick: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU (via mock trade with Patriots to No. 3 overall)

Analysis: "New Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce recruited Daniels to Arizona State back in 2018. The two are still close. ... The Raiders have always coveted speed, and Daniels has it."

Last updated: Feb. 26

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Analysis: "Based on what I know of Antonio Pierce, he will enjoy watching Terrion Arnold's tape. He's a corner who plays like a linebacker in the run game but is one of the more intelligent corners I've seen in the last couple of seasons. He just knows where the ball is going to be."

Last updated: Feb. 25

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Pick: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Analysis: "A lockdown outside cornerback is precisely what the Raiders defense needs to take the next step."

Last updated: Feb. 23

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com

Pick: Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State

Analysis: "I enjoy watching Maxx Crosby's relentless game-wrecking so much that I'm giving him a rampaging running mate who's cut from the same cloth. Something tells me Antonio Pierce would be quite happy doubling down on edge brutality."

Last updated: Feb. 22

Photos: 2024 mock draft prospects for the Raiders

View photos of the draft prospects that top analysts are predicting the Raiders may select at No. 13 overall. (Last updated Tuesday, February 27, 2024).

CB Terrion Arnold - Alabama
1 / 13

CB Terrion Arnold - Alabama

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
QB Jayden Daniels - LSU
2 / 13

QB Jayden Daniels - LSU

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
CB Cooper DeJean - Iowa
3 / 13

CB Cooper DeJean - Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu - Penn State
4 / 13

OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu - Penn State

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
OT Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State
5 / 13

OT Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State

Young Kwak/Associated Press
OT JC Latham - Alabama
6 / 13

OT JC Latham - Alabama

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press
QB J.J. McCarthy - Michigan
7 / 13

QB J.J. McCarthy - Michigan

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press
DB Kool-Aid McKinstry - Alabama
8 / 13

DB Kool-Aid McKinstry - Alabama

Michelle Haas Hutchins/Associated Press
CB Quinton Mitchell - Toledo
9 / 13

CB Quinton Mitchell - Toledo

Doug McSchooler/Associated Press
DT Byron Murphy II - Texas
10 / 13

DT Byron Murphy II - Texas

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
QB Bo Nix - Oregon
11 / 13

QB Bo Nix - Oregon

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press
QB Michael Penix Jr. - Washington
12 / 13

QB Michael Penix Jr. - Washington

Butch Dill/Associated Press
Edge Jared Verse - Florida State
13 / 13

Edge Jared Verse - Florida State

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
Auditions