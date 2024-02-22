Guide to the 2024 NFL Combine: Workout schedule, media availability, how to watch and more

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is set to get underway next week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

While live drills begin Thursday February 29, media availability with select head coaches, general managers and prospects will begin Tuesday, February 27. Prospect drills, conducted by each position group throughout the week, will be broadcast live throughout the week on NFL Network and streamed on NFL+.

The league extended invites to a total of 321 prospects this year, with the most invites being extended to the reigning national champion Michigan Wolverines. For the full list of the invited prospects, click here.

Fans will also be able to experience the Combine in person with the Combine Experience in the South Lot of Lucas Oil Stadium. The event, similar to the Super Bowl Experience that came to Las Vegas, will feature interactive games including a digital 40-yard dash, bench press photo op and vertical jump. Other attractions include the full collection of 57 Super Bowl rings and a photo op with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.