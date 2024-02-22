 Skip to main content
Guide to the 2024 NFL Combine: Workout schedule, media availability, how to watch and more

Feb 22, 2024 at 10:15 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is set to get underway next week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

While live drills begin Thursday February 29, media availability with select head coaches, general managers and prospects will begin Tuesday, February 27. Prospect drills, conducted by each position group throughout the week, will be broadcast live throughout the week on NFL Network and streamed on NFL+.

The league extended invites to a total of 321 prospects this year, with the most invites being extended to the reigning national champion Michigan Wolverines. For the full list of the invited prospects, click here.

Fans will also be able to experience the Combine in person with the Combine Experience in the South Lot of Lucas Oil Stadium. The event, similar to the Super Bowl Experience that came to Las Vegas, will feature interactive games including a digital 40-yard dash, bench press photo op and vertical jump. Other attractions include the full collection of 57 Super Bowl rings and a photo op with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Raiders.com will have daily content throughout the duration of the Combine including behind-the-scenes videos, interviews, editorial pieces and new episodes of Upon Further Review, The Raiders NFL Draft Podcast and First Stop: Indy.

Below is the schedule breakdown for the week.

Media Availability

Tuesday, Feb. 27 - Select General Managers and Head Coaches

Wednesday, Feb. 28 - Defensive Line, Linebackers

Thursday, Feb. 29 - Defensive Backs, Tight Ends

Friday, March 1 - Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs

​Saturday, March 2 - Offensive Line/Kickers

Scouting Combine Live Drills

Live coverage will be aired on NFL Network

Thursday, Feb. 29 - 12pm PT | Defensive Linemen, Linebackers

Friday, March 1 - 12pm PT | Defensive Backs, Tight Ends

Saturday, March 2 - 10am PT | Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs

Sunday, March 3 - 10am PT | Offensive Linemen

