Raiders Mailbag: Who's on the radar following the NFL Combine?

David Jackson asks:
"My question is are we focusing on getting a better QB? Using a No. 13 pick on WR doesn't seem right."
Head Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco have made it clear this offseason they're looking to add another quarterback to the roster.
Saying they're looking for a "better" quarterback would be a stretch at the moment, considering how Aidan O'Connellfinished the last four games of his rookie season with eight passing touchdowns, no interceptions and a 3-1 record. Pierce noted O'Connell will have a chance to compete for the starting job.
The Raiders reportedly interviewed several quarterbacks at the Combine including Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, Spencer Rattler and Michael Penix Jr.
As for drafting a wide receiver with the No. 13 pick, the only way I see that happening is if Marvin Harrison Jr. or Rome Odunze slide all the way down – which is extremely unlikely.
Brian Magee from Arizona asks:
"Who will we be looking at in the later rounds?"
Several positions of need Pierce identified at the Scouting Combine include cornerback, offensive line and defensive line. I'd expect the Silver and Black to target these positions throughout the entirety of the draft.
The offensive line seems to be one of deeper position groups in this draft class, with several players in Indianapolis last week showing out. Group of Five tackle Frank Crum from Wyoming had a great showing, running a 4.94 40-yard dash – the fastest among all offensive linemen. FCS prospects C.J. Hanson from Holy Cross and two-time national champion Mason McCormick from South Dakota State both look like promising Day 3 picks.
Carter Williams from Iowa asks:
"Do you think we could draft an Iowa Hawkeyes defensive player considering their defensive player development?"
This is a valid question considering the Hawkeyes allowed 14.8 points per game average to opposing offenses in 2023, the fourth fewest in the nation.
As previously mentioned, the Raiders may be looking for some players to add to the secondary, and Cooper DeJean was arguably the school's top defensive player last season. The Iowa cornerback totaled seven interceptions and 13 pass deflections over his previous two seasons, en route to being named an unanimous All-American selection in 2023. DeJean has also been linked to the Raiders' No. 13 pick in a recent mock draft.
Iowa defensive tackle Logan Lee is another position of need prospect for the Raiders. He tested fairly well among interior linemen at the Combine, and totaled nine sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss in his collegiate career while not missing a game for three consecutive seasons.
View photos of draft prospects at the 2024 NFL Combine whom top analysts are predicting the Raiders may pick at No. 13.