Raiders Mailbag: Who's on the radar following the NFL Combine?

David Jackson asks:

"My question is are we focusing on getting a better QB? Using a No. 13 pick on WR doesn't seem right."

Head Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco have made it clear this offseason they're looking to add another quarterback to the roster.

Saying they're looking for a "better" quarterback would be a stretch at the moment, considering how Aidan O'Connellfinished the last four games of his rookie season with eight passing touchdowns, no interceptions and a 3-1 record. Pierce noted O'Connell will have a chance to compete for the starting job.

The Raiders reportedly interviewed several quarterbacks at the Combine including Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, Spencer Rattler and Michael Penix Jr.