Road to the Draft: Catching eyes in Indy, Payton Wilson is driven to become 'the best in the world' 

Linebacker Payton Wilson might be the most athletic defender in this year's draft, excelling at several other sports before settling on football.

He grew up playing baseball with his brother Bryse, who is now a major league pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers. He was also a state champion wrestler at Orange High School in Hillsborough, North Carolina. Despite the multi-sport athlete deciding to hone in on football at North Carolina State University, wrestling since the age of four helped him on the gridiron.

"Wrestling instills a lot into you just when it comes to football itself," Wilson said at the Combine. "In hand fighting, if I get my hands on you, you're coming to the ground and it helps you understand leverage and torque. But wrestling is different. In football when you mess up, there's 10 other guys to help you out. But in wrestling you mess up, you're going on top of your head and you're getting embarrassed in front of your mom, your dad and your friends."

His first three seasons at NC State were a bit rocky, according to Wilson. While he showed flashes during his freshman and sophomore seasons, he played through various injuries that prevented him from being at his best. However after a COVID season in 2021, he proved to the nation that the injuries couldn't literally, or metaphorically, slow him down.