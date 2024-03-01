Top quarterback prospects speak highly of Antonio Pierce, Raiders at NFL Combine

While it's near certain the Raiders will acquire another quarterback soon, what's not yet set in stone is how the team will get him.

General Manager Tom Telesco and Head Coach Antonio Pierce have both spoken recently about the quarterback position, claiming no stone will be unturned in the search. In the midst of this process, they could look at what options are available in the free agent market or select one of the quarterbacks they've spoken with so far in Indianapolis.

"The two for me are probably leadership and toughness. I think you have to start with that," Telesco said, describing the traits he's looking for in a QB. "He's got to be somebody that when you're in the huddle and those 10 other players are looking you in the eyes, that you can lead that group and you've got to have that."

In what's considered a deep quarterback class, the Silver and Black have reportedly had formal or informal interviews with nearly all of the prospects at that position group. Currently holding the No. 13 pick in the first round, a prime example of a prospect they could draft in that spot is Washington's Michael Penix, who was the 2023 Heisman Trophy runner-up and led the nation in passing yards.