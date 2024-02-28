At his first NFL Combine as head coach, Antonio Pierce is in his element

Pierce is not secretive about what type of players he's looking for in the draft. His desire is to add competition to the quarterback room, offensive and defensive lines, and the secondary. He believes his team already has several quality pieces in place, but wants to keep adding depth.

He was also clear that while the Silver and Black are looking to bring in another quarterback, Aidan O'Connell, who went 3-1 with a 8:0 touchdown-interception ratio to end his rookie season, should not be overlooked.

"I'm watching a gentleman that knows he has a lot to work on, and the first thing he did once the season was over is get his butt right back in the building," Pierce said. "It would be disrespectful for me to talk about anyone other than Aidan, but Aidan does know there's competition. ... That's one thing about this team, they're very competitive and they understand it's next-man up mentality."

When asked what intangibles he's looking for in these young prospects, he said they'll "have a little bit of AP in them" if they're selected by the Raiders. He rattled off a few traits that also mirrored what General Manager Tom Telesco noted he's looking for.