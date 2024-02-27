What They're Saying: A look around the AFC West at the NFL Combine

Lastly, the Kansas City Chiefs arrived to the Combine with their third Super Bowl crown in the last five years.

As the defending champions approach the draft, avoiding complacency is their main goal for the roster. They realize the rest of AFC West will be coming for them, especially the Raiders, who were the last team to defeat them in the 2023 season.

"I think our division has tremendous coaching. I think the first thing you think of is the outstanding coaching," said Brett Veach. "Two more great coaches hired in LA and in [Las Vegas], so I think the task with these organizations is that they're smart organizations, tough organizations and they're led by great coaches.