For Tom Telesco, 'a drive and desire to be great' are paramount traits when evaluating draft prospects

After watching last year's film and getting to know the players and personnel in the building, he's starting to truly understand the identity of "The Raider Way."

"I think the one thing that jumped off kind of doing a deeper dive is how tough a football team it was, and I would say that on offense, defense and the kicking game," Telesco said of looking at last season's roster. "Tough, resilient and really committed to the process. Just watching the whole situation, how the season played out from how it started and then your head coach is no longer there, and then how you finished it with a new head coach. But a really tough-minded, mentally tough football team."