Road to the Draft: An offensive player at each position to watch for at the NFL Combine

The Las Vegas Raiders will be marching into Indianapolis, Indiana, looking for pieces to amplify both sides of the ball in the 2024 NFL season.
This will also be Tom Telesco's first scouting combine as the Raiders general manager after serving in the same role for the Chargers organization for 11 seasons. On the offensive side of the ball, Telesco, the scouting department and coaching staff are tasked with searching for a few more weapons for new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's scheme to pair with the likes of Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Kolton Miller.
We're taking a closer look at five offensive players who could be on the Raiders' radar next week at the NFL Combine.
Quarterback: Jayden Daniels, LSU
This one is pretty obvious. Daniels is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner after finishing with 50 total touchdowns and nearly 5,000 scrimmage yards in his senior season. He has all the making to be the next dual-threat superstar in this modern age of professional football.
He has ties to the Raiders through Head Coach Antonio Pierce, who recruited him to Arizona State out of Cajon High School in San Bernardino, California. In Daniels' time with the Sun Devils, the QB threw 32 passing touchdowns while rushing for 13 touchdowns – even upsetting Justin Herbert and a sixth ranked Oregon Ducks squad in 2019.
It's hard to imagine the Raiders having a shot at drafting Daniels without trading up. Regardless, Daniels will be a must-see prospect during the Combine especially if he chooses to showcase his athleticism and arm talent in drills.
Running back: Blake Corum, Michigan
After missing the 2022 College Football Playoffs with a torn meniscus and sprained MCL, Corum came back with a vengeance for his senior season.
The Michigan running back led the nation in rushing touchdowns (27) and played a pivotal role in the Wolverines winning their first National Championship since 1997. He was voted the MVP of the CFB National Championship game, rushing for 134 yards and two touchdowns against Washington.
Corum is currently projected to be a Day 3 pick, with his 5-foot-8 frame considered a bit small for NFL running back standards. However, Corum's skill-set resembles a gritty, ground-and-pound style the Raiders have been rolling with for awhile. He also excels at running through tight gaps with lightning speed in open field. His stock could rise with a good showing in Indianapolis.
Wide receiver: Brenden Rice, USC
Brenden Rice was in diapers when his father, Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice, played for the Oakland Raiders. Now, he's trying to follow in his legendary father's footsteps.
After spending two seasons at Colorado, he transferred to the University of Southern California, promptly becoming one of Caleb Williams' favorite targets. In two seasons as a Trojan, Rice caught 16 touchdowns with over 1,400 receiving yards. The one skill the USC receiver certainly inherited from his father is his route running, and I'd go on record saying he even has more pure athleticism.
Expect Rice, who could be a Day 2 or 3 target, to have one of the faster 40-yard dashes at the Combine, if he decides to partake in the event.
Tight end: Brock Bowers, Georgia
The Silver and Black aren't necessarily in the market for another tight end after selecting Michael Mayer last year. However, if there's one tight end for all 32 teams to keep an eye on, it's Brock Bowers.
The real question is what didn't Bowers accomplish as a Georgia Bulldog? He's a two-time national champion, three-time All-American and the first two-time John Mackey Award winner, given to the most outstanding tight end in the nation. Additionally, among Power Five tight ends since Pro Football Focus began tracking in 2014, Bowers is tops in receiving grade, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, receiving yards after contact and missed tackles forced on receptions.
The young man has done it all at the collegiate level, and is widely projected to be the only tight end selected in the first round of this draft.
Offensive line: Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
Oregon State has been one of the top offenses in the nation over the last two seasons, averaging 32 points a game with an 18-7 overall record in that span. Right tackle Taliese Fuaga should be thanked for that.
The massive 6-foot-6, 325-pounder became a starter his junior year, correlating with the success Oregon State has had over the past two seasons. The All-American offensive lineman didn't surrender a sack the entirety of his collegiate career, earning an 88.2 offensive grade and 90.2 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus in 2023.
With uncertainty surrounding the right tackle position as Jermaine Eluemunor will be an unrestricted free agent, Fuaga could be a plug-and-play option for the Raiders to look at with the 13th pick. Teams have been able to get a good look at him during Senior Bowl week, and the Scouting Combine is another prime opportunity.
Take a look back at the best practice photos from the Raiders' 2023 season.