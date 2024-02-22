Road to the Draft: An offensive player at each position to watch for at the NFL Combine

Offensive line: Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Oregon State has been one of the top offenses in the nation over the last two seasons, averaging 32 points a game with an 18-7 overall record in that span. Right tackle Taliese Fuaga should be thanked for that.

The massive 6-foot-6, 325-pounder became a starter his junior year, correlating with the success Oregon State has had over the past two seasons. The All-American offensive lineman didn't surrender a sack the entirety of his collegiate career, earning an 88.2 offensive grade and 90.2 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus in 2023.