The defensive show stealers during first day of Combine drills

Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Murphy is another interior linemen are likely on the Raiders' radar with the No. 13 pick, and he certainly didn't disappoint.

The dominant Texas lineman came into the Scouting Combine with questions regarding his measurements. Murphy is regarded as one of the smaller defensive tackles, standing at 6 feet and weighing under 300 pounds. Regardless of the questions that arose, I believe he did more than enough to silence any doubters and remind scouts of what he put on film in 2023.