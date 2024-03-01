The defensive show stealers during first day of Combine drills

On-field drills are now officially underway at the NFL Combine.
After a few days of media availability with coaches, general managers and prospects, the 2024 draft class gets on the field inside Lucas Oil Stadium to put some more skills on tape for teams to evaluate. Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce was front and center to see who the team could potentially add to an up-and-coming defense.
The first position groups to go through drills at the Combine were defensive linemen (interior and edge) and linebackers. Of those who participated, here are three players that stole the show – with the full list of Combine results here.
Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
Braden Fiske is not a small man by any means. He stands at 6-foot-5 while weighing nearly 300 pounds. Yet, the Florida State product moved like a big cat during his Combine workout.
He finished with the fastest 40-yard dash (4.78), fastest 20-yard shuttle (tied-4.37) highest vertical jump (33.50") and furthest broad jump (9'9") of any defensive tackle on the day. He was on a stout Seminoles defense headlined by Jared Verse and Kalen DeLoach, but Fiske was undoubtedly the star of the day among his position group.
After his combine showing, Maxx Crosby gave Fiske a shoutout on social media, with Fiske jokingly asking Crosby to "put in a good word." He also recognized the start of a relationship established with the Raiders coaching staff, having worked with defensive line coach Rob Leonard in the Senior Bowl back in early February.
Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
Murphy is another interior linemen are likely on the Raiders' radar with the No. 13 pick, and he certainly didn't disappoint.
The dominant Texas lineman came into the Scouting Combine with questions regarding his measurements. Murphy is regarded as one of the smaller defensive tackles, standing at 6 feet and weighing under 300 pounds. Regardless of the questions that arose, I believe he did more than enough to silence any doubters and remind scouts of what he put on film in 2023.
Murphy ran a 4.87 40-yard dash, the third-fastest of all defensive tackles on the day. Additionally, he landed in the top five in the 10-yard split and vertical jump – not to mention gliding through drills with a nice balance of fluidity and burst. Earlier this week, Murphy said he would be excited to play alongside a player of Crosby's caliber.
Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
I predicted Dallas Turner would turn in some impressive numbers, so it's wasn't a shock to see him shine Thursday night.
The All-American from Alabama produced one of, if not the best overall showing starting with his 4.46 40-yard dash. It was the second-fastest time of all participants for the day and the fastest of all edge rushers. To add to his impressive speed, he recorded the highest vertical jump of all participants (40.50") and tied for the fastest 10-yard split (1.54).
Turner could also find his way on the Raiders draft board, having totaled 10 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss at Alabama his junior year.
