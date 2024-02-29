 Skip to main content
Defensive line draft prospects give praise to Maxx Crosby as one of top players in the league

Feb 28, 2024 at 04:00 PM
Raiders.com Staff

Having just finished up his fifth season in the league, it's clear Maxx Crosby is making an impression on the next generation of NFL talent.

At the NFL Combine on Wednesday, defensive line prospects were asked who they look up to in the league currently and one answer was the most common: Defensive Player of the Year finalist and three-time Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby, who totaled a career-high 14.5 sacks and 23 tackles for loss in the 2023 season.

"You look at his play style, it's relentless," said Jared Verse, an edge rusher out of Florida State.

"He has really long arms like me," added Missouri's Darius Robinson. "He's always turning his shoulders. Plays with a relentless motor, really sets a standard for D-line play."

"To play with a guy like Maxx Crosby, that would be crazy," Texas' Byron Murphy II said. "I've never played with a guy like that."

