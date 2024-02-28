Road to the Draft: Byron Murphy II would consider it 'a blessing' to put on silver and black

The Texas Longhorns went on to win the Big 12 Championship for the first time since 2009, finishing with a 12-2 record and their first College Football Playoff appearance. The pairing Murphy made with nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat proved to be one of the best in college football, fueling a defensive line that allowed the third-fewest rushing yards to opponents in 2023. Murphy totaled 8.5 tackles for loss and five sacks on the year, and is now looking to bring his talents to the pros.

"What do I bring to an NFL franchise? I'd say I bring hard work, leadership, grit, determination and being a great team player," said Murphy. "I'm just putting in the work, just working hard each and every day. I feel like my tape speaks for itself. I put a lot on tape this year. I feel like I showed a lot of NFL teams what I can do and what they can get from me."

While Murphy didn't express a preference of where he's drafted, he said he wants to go somewhere with a proven edge rusher playing next to him. He's been connected to the Raiders in several mock drafts, and the possibility of being paired with Defensive Player of the Year finalist Maxx Crosby is tantalizing.