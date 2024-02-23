Road to the Draft: A defensive player at each position to keep on your radar at the NFL Combine

Linebacker: Payton Wilson, NC State

If any NFL team is looking for their prototypical starting linebacker, Payton Wilson fits the bill.

After spending six seasons at NC State, he comes into the league with a lot of experience yet tremendous upside. Standing at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, he has an NFL-ready frame and uses his size well. What's appealing about Wilson's game is that he can do a little bit of everything at the linebacker position. He's a great downhill runner to the ball, has showcased solid pass rushing abilities, has an extremely high motor and excels in coverage. Following his senior season with the Wolfpack, he was a unanimous All-American and won both the Chuck Bednarik Award and Butkus Award.

"Wilson is a height/weight/speed linebacker with excellent instincts and playmaking ability," said Jeremiah. "He has the tools to play stacked in the box or as the hole defender in space. Against the pass, he is fluid in his zone drops. He relies on his eyes to jump routes and get his hands on the ball. He has the speed/agility to mirror backs and tight ends. ... Against the run, he uses his length to stack and shed blocks. His hands are strong and violent. He is quick to key, read and flow to the ball."