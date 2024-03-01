Road to the Draft: Alabama's Terrion Arnold, Kool-Aid McKinstry look to make impression on the Raiders at the Combine

"We're not in competition at all. That's my brother and I love him to death," McKinstry said of Arnold. "He's a special player, he has great ball skills, he understands the game and knows how to make plays. We're all about battling, but for no positioning in any draft.

"Terrion is more of an athlete, a freak of nature. I'm more of a guy who has great IQ. ... [I'm] able to play man, not afraid to get in anyone's face and challenge them at the line of scrimmage. Being able to run with guys and cut them off and make plays down the field, make plays when they're shorter routes."

One of Arnold's biggest influences in both his life and football career is his grandfather, who worked as a roofer. The cornerback gave an interesting correlation between roofing and football that's helped him along the way.

"My granddad always told me on the roof, 'Nobody is coming to save you,'" said Arnold. "So when I'm on that roof and I'm that 8x12, 10x12 and it's a high pitch walking up there, you're slipping on the fiberglass, you kind of get a little rocky, get a little shaky. You know that if you lose confidence in yourself, you're going to slip and fall.