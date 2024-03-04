 Skip to main content
Two prospects from NFL.com's All-Combine Team who could be good fits with the Raiders

Mar 04, 2024 at 12:43 PM
Raiders.com Staff

The 2024 Combine has officially wrapped, with over 300 prospects showing off their talents in efforts to further their shot at the making it to the pro league.

NFL.com's Nick Shook compiled an All-Combine Team of the best performers at the annual Indianapolis showcase, and two prospects on his list could be good candidates for the Silver and Black.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. garnered a lot of attention this past collegiate season leading the Huskies to the national championship – and even more attention this past week.

"He routinely showcased the live arm that made him a Heisman Trophy finalists this past season, launching a few gorgeous deep passes and ripping laser-guided rockets to targets on outs, deep corners, deep ins, comebacks, etc," Shook wrote. "He finished the day with a perfect end zone fade to his Washington teammate, Rome Odunze, capping a stellar performance that highlighted all of his strengths."

J.J. McCarthy, who has been linked to the Raiders in multiple mock drafts, was an honorable mention for best QB Combine performance.

While the Raiders are exploring quarterbacks through the draft and free agency, General Manager Tom Telesco was vocal about evaluating every position on the roster as if it is empty, including the ones who protect the quarterback.

C.J. Hanson, a guard out of Holy Cross, could be a fit, per Shook, and is projected to be a potential Day 3 pick.

"Hanson displayed impressive mobility, executing every pulling drill well while also showing he has powerful hands when striking blocking shields," Shook wrote. "By the final couple of stations in the on-field work, I'd stopped writing small details about his performance and had officially accepted he's a damn good football player.

Hanson was part of a Crusaders O-line that ranked in the top 10 in rushing offense nationally last season. Additionally, over 1,027 pass-blocking snaps, he gave up just one sack, per Pro Football Focus. His most standout result, a 9-foot-7 broad jump, ranked fourth among all offensive linemen at the Combine.

Photos: Mock draft prospects at the 2024 NFL Combine

View photos of draft prospects at the 2024 NFL Combine whom top analysts are predicting the Raiders may pick at No. 13.

CB Terrion Arnold - Alabama
1 / 12

CB Terrion Arnold - Alabama

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
QB Jayden Daniels - LSU
2 / 12

QB Jayden Daniels - LSU

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
CB Cooper DeJean - Iowa
3 / 12

CB Cooper DeJean - Iowa

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu - Penn State
4 / 12

OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu - Penn State

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
OT Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State
5 / 12

OT Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
OT JC Latham - Alabama
6 / 12

OT JC Latham - Alabama

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
QB J.J. McCarthy - Michigan
7 / 12

QB J.J. McCarthy - Michigan

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
CB Quinyon Mitchell - Toledo
8 / 12

CB Quinyon Mitchell - Toledo

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
DT Byron Murphy II - Texas
9 / 12

DT Byron Murphy II - Texas

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
QB Bo Nix - Oregon
10 / 12

QB Bo Nix - Oregon

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
QB Michael Penix Jr. - Washington
11 / 12

QB Michael Penix Jr. - Washington

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
Edge Jared Verse - Florida State
12 / 12

Edge Jared Verse - Florida State

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
