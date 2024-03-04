Two prospects from NFL.com's All-Combine Team who could be good fits with the Raiders

The 2024 Combine has officially wrapped, with over 300 prospects showing off their talents in efforts to further their shot at the making it to the pro league.

NFL.com's Nick Shook compiled an All-Combine Team of the best performers at the annual Indianapolis showcase, and two prospects on his list could be good candidates for the Silver and Black.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. garnered a lot of attention this past collegiate season leading the Huskies to the national championship – and even more attention this past week.

"He routinely showcased the live arm that made him a Heisman Trophy finalists this past season, launching a few gorgeous deep passes and ripping laser-guided rockets to targets on outs, deep corners, deep ins, comebacks, etc," Shook wrote. "He finished the day with a perfect end zone fade to his Washington teammate, Rome Odunze, capping a stellar performance that highlighted all of his strengths."