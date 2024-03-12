 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising
Presented By

Mock Draft Tracker 5.0: Latest projections before free agency officially kicks off

Mar 12, 2024 at 10:30 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Each week leading up to the NFL Draft, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 13 overall pick.

Free agency officially kicks off Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT, but how have rumored moves during the tampering period affected mock drafts? Take a look.

David Helman & Carmen Vitali, FOX Sports

Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Analysis: "The Raiders' depth chart lists a lot of corners, which is great. You need a strong rotation on the outside. But they can prioritize quality by grabbing a guy like Arnold..."

Last updated: March 12

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY

Pick: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Analysis: "General manager Tom Telesco has to prioritize building out the offense in the draft. Latham can step into the void at right tackle left by Jermaine Eluemunor [reportedly] joining the Giants, giving the team a patient yet punishing presence up front."

Last updated: March 12

Diante Lee, The Athletic

Pick: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Analysis: "Mims hasn't given us much tape, but he's shown dominant flashes and carries an impressive athletic profile. Las Vegas may want a QB, but improving the overall health of this roster first (and taking a flier on a QB later) is more prudent."

Last updated: March 11

Dalton Wasserman, Pro Football Focus

Pick: Taliese Fuaga, T, Oregon State

Analysis: "Fuaga is a plug-and-play starter at right tackle who would fit seamlessly into Luke Getsy's zone running scheme. He led all FBS offensive linemen in run-blocking grade in 2023."

Last updated: March 11

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

Pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Analysis: "Depending on how the free agent QB shuffle goes, the Raiders may look to move up and get somebody in the top 10. In this simulation, they grab the one player whose stock has soared throughout the entire pre-draft process."

Last updated: March 11

Free Agency Tracker_1920x1080

Free Agent Tracker

Complete coverage for monitoring all of the Raiders' free agent activity. Be sure to check back for official news and transactions.

View Now

Connor Livesay, The 33rd Team

Pick: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Analysis: "Taliese Fuaga can slide in as a starter at multiple offensive line spots. Fuaga's nastiness, toughness, athleticism and size would go a long way in building up the Las Vegas offensive line in 2024."

Last updated: March 11

Charles Davis, NFL.com

Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Analysis: "The best CB on the board heads to Las Vegas -- and he'll get plenty of work right away, seeing how Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert are in the division. Of course, the Raiders might also be interested in moving up for one of the draft's top QBs."

Last updated: March 6

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Pick: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Analysis: "Thomas is too large, too fast, with too much SEC production to go late in Round 1. I just don't see it happening. The Raiders get their new quarterback another weapon, and in a few years, Thomas can be a true No. 1."

Last updated: March 6

Photos: 2024 mock draft prospects for the Raiders

View photos of the draft prospects that top analysts are predicting the Raiders may select at No. 13 overall. (Last updated Tuesday, February 27, 2024).

CB Terrion Arnold - Alabama
1 / 13

CB Terrion Arnold - Alabama

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
QB Jayden Daniels - LSU
2 / 13

QB Jayden Daniels - LSU

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
CB Cooper DeJean - Iowa
3 / 13

CB Cooper DeJean - Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu - Penn State
4 / 13

OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu - Penn State

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
OT Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State
5 / 13

OT Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State

Young Kwak/Associated Press
OT JC Latham - Alabama
6 / 13

OT JC Latham - Alabama

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press
QB J.J. McCarthy - Michigan
7 / 13

QB J.J. McCarthy - Michigan

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press
DB Kool-Aid McKinstry - Alabama
8 / 13

DB Kool-Aid McKinstry - Alabama

Michelle Haas Hutchins/Associated Press
CB Quinyon Mitchell - Toledo
9 / 13

CB Quinyon Mitchell - Toledo

Doug McSchooler/Associated Press
DT Byron Murphy II - Texas
10 / 13

DT Byron Murphy II - Texas

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
QB Bo Nix - Oregon
11 / 13

QB Bo Nix - Oregon

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press
QB Michael Penix Jr. - Washington
12 / 13

QB Michael Penix Jr. - Washington

Butch Dill/Associated Press
Edge Jared Verse - Florida State
13 / 13

Edge Jared Verse - Florida State

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Mock Draft Tracker 4.0: How did the Combine shake up draft boards?

Take a look at the latest mock draft picks from around the media.
news

Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 3.0: What do experts think as Combine ramps up?

As all 32 clubs head to Indianapolis to assess prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine, take a look at our roundup of the latest mock drafts.
news

Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 2.0: Adding to the trenches and secondary in latest predictions

Take a look at the latest expert projections for the Silver and Black's No. 13 overall pick.
news

Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: What will the Silver and Black do with No. 13 overall pick?

Each week leading up to the NFL Draft, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select.
news

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 12.0: The pick is (almost) in

With the draft starting tomorrow, take a look at the final projections from top analysts.
news

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 11.0: One week to go

Take a look at the latest mock drafts from top analysts with the 2023 Draft around the corner.
news

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 10.0: Cornerback remains the most popular projection at No. 7

Take a look at the latest mock drafts from top analysts and their predictions for the Raiders.
news

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 9.0: Draft month has arrived

Take a look at top analysts' projections for the No. 7 overall pick.
news

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 8.0: Cornerbacks headline latest predictions

Now less than a month away from the 2023 NFL Draft, take a look at top analysts' projections for the Raiders at No. 7.
news

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 7.0: Post-free agency frenzy

Take a look at the latest mock drafts from top analysts in the media and their predictions for the Raiders' No. 7 pick.
news

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 6.0: The latest projections ahead of official free agency period

Take a look at the latest mock drafts from top analysts in the media and their predictions for the Raiders' No. 7 pick.

Latest Content

news

A rundown of the Las Vegas Raiders' full 2024 NFL Draft order

Mar 12, 2024

The Raiders currently hold eight picks for the upcoming draft in Detroit, Michigan.
video

Akbar Gbajabiamila witnesses Mac King's sleight of hand, Presented by MGM Rewards

Mar 12, 2024

Akbar Gbajabiamila gets his very own magic show from Mac King while visiting Excalibur.
news

Per Sources: The latest 2024 Raiders free agency rumors

Mar 12, 2024

Raiders-related free agent rumors, reports and speculation from select media members.
news

Mock Draft Tracker 5.0: Latest projections before free agency officially kicks off

Mar 12, 2024

The latest predictions from top analysts around the media ahead of the new league year.
news

Raiders re-sign C Andre James

Mar 11, 2024

James has spent the last five seasons with the Raiders after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. 
gallery

Photos: Raiders host local football coaches at HQ

Mar 11, 2024

The Raiders partnered with Intermountain Health to host local high school and youth league football coaches from across Southern Nevada for a coaches summit and clinic.
news

Maxx Crosby recognized in Pro Football Focus' list of top 101 players of 2023

Mar 11, 2024

The Raiders edge rusher earned a spot on PFF's annual player standings, climbing 12 spots from his 2022 season ranking.
gallery

Photos: Raiders entering 2024 free agency

Mar 11, 2024

With free agency set to begin on March 13th, take a look at the Raiders officially slated to become unrestricted and restricted free agents.
video

Raiders' all-time memorable kickoff returns

Mar 11, 2024

Revisit the Silver and Black's most memorable kickoff returns.
news

Raiders re-sign RB Ameer Abdullah

Mar 08, 2024

Over two seasons in Las Vegas, the running back has appeared in all 34 games, one of only 10 Raiders to appear in every game since 2022.
video

Raiderette Maddie's favorite parts of gamedays | Raiders Morning Commute

Mar 08, 2024

Raiders field reporter Jennifer Stehlin is joined by Raiderette Maddie to discuss her favorite parts of gamedays, representing the Silver and Black at the Pro Bowl and more.
gallery

Photos: Raiders visit local schools for Nevada Reading Week

Mar 08, 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders visited Robert E. Lake Elementary School and Addeliar D. Guy III Elementary School for Nevada Reading Week in efforts to spread the love of reading.
View All
Advertising
Auditions