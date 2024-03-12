Mock Draft Tracker 5.0: Latest projections before free agency officially kicks off

Each week leading up to the NFL Draft, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 13 overall pick.
Free agency officially kicks off Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT, but how have rumored moves during the tampering period affected mock drafts? Take a look.
Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Analysis: "The Raiders' depth chart lists a lot of corners, which is great. You need a strong rotation on the outside. But they can prioritize quality by grabbing a guy like Arnold..."
Last updated: March 12
Pick: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
Analysis: "General manager Tom Telesco has to prioritize building out the offense in the draft. Latham can step into the void at right tackle left by Jermaine Eluemunor [reportedly] joining the Giants, giving the team a patient yet punishing presence up front."
Last updated: March 12
Pick: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
Analysis: "Mims hasn't given us much tape, but he's shown dominant flashes and carries an impressive athletic profile. Las Vegas may want a QB, but improving the overall health of this roster first (and taking a flier on a QB later) is more prudent."
Last updated: March 11
Pick: Taliese Fuaga, T, Oregon State
Analysis: "Fuaga is a plug-and-play starter at right tackle who would fit seamlessly into Luke Getsy's zone running scheme. He led all FBS offensive linemen in run-blocking grade in 2023."
Last updated: March 11
Pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Analysis: "Depending on how the free agent QB shuffle goes, the Raiders may look to move up and get somebody in the top 10. In this simulation, they grab the one player whose stock has soared throughout the entire pre-draft process."
Last updated: March 11
Free Agent Tracker
Complete coverage for monitoring all of the Raiders' free agent activity. Be sure to check back for official news and transactions.
Pick: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
Analysis: "Taliese Fuaga can slide in as a starter at multiple offensive line spots. Fuaga's nastiness, toughness, athleticism and size would go a long way in building up the Las Vegas offensive line in 2024."
Last updated: March 11
Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Analysis: "The best CB on the board heads to Las Vegas -- and he'll get plenty of work right away, seeing how Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert are in the division. Of course, the Raiders might also be interested in moving up for one of the draft's top QBs."
Last updated: March 6
Pick: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
Analysis: "Thomas is too large, too fast, with too much SEC production to go late in Round 1. I just don't see it happening. The Raiders get their new quarterback another weapon, and in a few years, Thomas can be a true No. 1."
Last updated: March 6
View photos of the draft prospects that top analysts are predicting the Raiders may select at No. 13 overall. (Last updated Tuesday, February 27, 2024).