Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: What will the Silver and Black do with No. 13 overall pick?

Analysis: "McCarthy, who started two years at Michigan, just turned 21 and has the requisite tools to be that player. He's mobile and tough as nails, and scouts praise his arm strength and ability to make difficult throws in big situations. He has thrown only 44 touchdown passes in college to nine interceptions and compared to the other top quarterbacks in this class, he's by far the least-experienced thrower. But his potential and ceiling have him worthy of a top-15 selection."