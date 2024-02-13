Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: What will the Silver and Black do with No. 13 overall pick?

It's mock draft season!
With Super Bowl LVIII now over, the 2023 season is officially wrapped and the draft order is set.
Each week leading up to the NFL Draft, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 13 overall pick.
Dig into the first edition to see what experts are thinking the Raiders could do.
Pick: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Analysis: "New Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, formerly McCarthy's coach at Michigan, has made it clear he loves the athletic, strong-armed national-champion quarterback. If the Raiders pay heed to his words and believe Aidan O'Connell is better served as a backup, then McCarthy could be the pick."
Last updated: Feb. 12
Pick: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Analysis: "McCarthy did what he was asked at Michigan. He's not my QB4 based on the 2023 season, but all he does is win and his teammates love him. He has a big arm, is a great athlete, and the Raiders need a QB."
Last updated: Feb. 12
Pick: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
Analysis: "The Raiders need a quarterback, but they need a lot of other stuff, too. They also have more draft capital than Denver and could be a trade-up candidate, if the new regime likes one of the top three QBs. If not, finding the draft's best run-blocking OT is a great place to start for Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco."
Last updated: Feb. 12
Pick: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
Analysis: "Cornerback is certainly an option, but I think they'll focus on getting Maxx Crosby more help on the defensive line. Murphy is the total package — youth, length, strength and speed."
Last updated: Feb. 12
Pick: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Analysis: "DeJean is best suited for the outside, and while he's not as strong in man as he is in zone, he's capable of playing both well. Also a capable run defender."
Last updated: Feb. 11
Pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Analysis: "Outside of primarily playing non-Power 5 competition, there is nothing to not like about Quinyon Mitchell. He has the size, speed, aggressiveness and ball production that teams often seek from an impact performer."
Last updated: Feb. 11
Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Analysis: "Arnold is a super-fluid athlete who became a ballhawking corner in his final season at Alabama. Huge boost for the Raiders secondary."
Last updated: Feb. 11
Pick: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
Analysis: "You might have heard he had a 77.4 completion percentage last season (led FBS). But did you know his accuracy dropped off the least of any Power Five QB on designed rollouts? Now you do!"
Last updated: Feb. 9
Pick: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Analysis: "McCarthy, who started two years at Michigan, just turned 21 and has the requisite tools to be that player. He's mobile and tough as nails, and scouts praise his arm strength and ability to make difficult throws in big situations. He has thrown only 44 touchdown passes in college to nine interceptions and compared to the other top quarterbacks in this class, he's by far the least-experienced thrower. But his potential and ceiling have him worthy of a top-15 selection."
Last updated: Feb. 5
Pick: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
Analysis: "Murphy is explosive and extremely powerful for his size. He feels like an easy selection for the Raiders in this spot."
Last updated: Feb. 5
Pick: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
Analysis: "Tom Telesco used his first pick as Chargers GM to select an Alabama right tackle (D.J. Fluker), and I could see him taking the same approach in his debut draft with the Raiders. Latham can upgrade right tackle, allowing Thayer Munford Jr. to kick inside..."
Last updated: Feb. 2
Pick: JC Latham, T, Alabama
Analysis: "Whether the team rolls with Aidan O'Connell or looks elsewhere at quarterback in 2024, Latham will help keep that guy upright—plus give the run game a boost."
Last updated: Jan. 31
Pick: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Analysis: "I have reservations about Penix's ceiling, but there's no reason he can't operate at a level similar to Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Brock Purdy or Goff. Getting dependable QB production at a low price is how the Raiders can fill their roster with the depth necessary to compete in the AFC West."
Last updated: Jan. 30
Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Analysis: "[Arnold] picked off five passes and had 12 total breakups as quarterbacks completed just 37.9% of their passes when he was the nearest defender in coverage. He can shut down one side of the field for a defense that improved down the stretch but still has a ways to go to compete in a tough AFC West."
Last updated: Jan. 23
Pick: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
Analysis: "Beefing up the offensive line is a top priority for a team that wants to control the trenches. Fuaga is a mauler/brawler with the size, strength and nastiness to help the Raiders dominate the point of attack."
Last updated: Jan. 22
Pick: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State
Analysis: "Teams are split on Fashanu. After a dominant 2022 season, he took a step back in 2023. But the talent is still immense."
Last updated: Jan. 21
View photos of the draft prospects that top analysts are predicting the Raiders may select at No. 13 overall. (Last updated Tuesday, February 13, 2024).