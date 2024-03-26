 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising
Presented By

Mock Draft Tracker 7.0: Inching closer to Detroit

Mar 26, 2024 at 10:15 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Each week leading up to the NFL Draft, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 13 overall pick.

Check out the latest projections with now less than a month until the NFL Draft.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Pick: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Analysis: "Beefing up the offensive line should be a top priority for a team that wants to control the trenches. Fuaga is a mauler/brawler with the size, strength and nastiness to help the Raiders dominate the point of attack."

Last updated: March 26

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN

Pick: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Analysis: "Losing tackle Jermaine Eluemunor to the Giants leaves a hole, so I love the idea of bringing in 6-foot-6, 324-pound Fuaga. He has started 25 games (40 total games of play) and only given up one sack, and he brings the kind of physical edge that coach Antonio Pierce wants in Las Vegas. With Kolton Miller at left tackle, I would keep Fuaga on the right side."

Last updated: March 26

Eric Galko, CBS Sports

Pick: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Analysis: "The Raiders could use help at a few spots, but giving their quarterback, Aidan O'Connell, a chance to be successful by adding to the offensive line is likely their best path. Latham would swing over to right tackle and give Las Vegas bookend tackles for the future."

Last updated: March 26

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Pick: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Analysis: "Plug-and-play right tackle with immense upside for the Raiders. Smart pick here."

Last updated: March 26

Brad Spielberger, Pro Football Focus

Pick: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Analysis: "Latham is a strong, bruising right tackle who got the better of Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins — one of the strongest players in program history — a few times in the College Football Playoff. There is room for Latham to grow as a pass protector, with some choppy and heavy footwork in his pass sets, but he's a brick wall when in the right position."

Last updated: March 25

Jaime Eisner, The Draft Network

Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Analysis: "If the Raiders don't move up for a quarterback, they can go a variety of ways with this selection. Right tackle is a need but Antonio Pierce has shown a lot of interest in CBs recently. Pierce met with Terrion Arnold at the NFL Combine and Alabama's Pro Day. There's only so much stock you should really put into that, but adding an explosive athlete in the secondary who can get his hands on the football is never a bad thing."

Last updated: March 24

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

Pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Analysis: "The Raiders still need to address the quarterback spot but aren't comfortable with the options here. So after putting together one of the best defensive lines in the NFL they get to work on the secondary by adding a corner who just feels like a Raider in Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell."

Last updated: March 22

Ian Valentino, The 33rd Team

Pick: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Analysis: Shoring up an offensive line that nosedived in run blocking in 2023 is critical. Pairing Fashanu with Kolton Miller means Las Vegas would boast one of the most athletic and physical tackle tandems in the NFL for years to come.

Last updated: March 21

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News

Pick: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Analysis: "The Raiders love speed, and that hasn't changed much over the years. New GM Tom Telesco got Christian Wilkins to help Maxx Crosby up front, and now the back-end coverage needs more attention with the smooth Wiggins."

Last updated: March 19

Photos: 2024 mock draft prospects for the Raiders

View photos of the draft prospects that top analysts are predicting the Raiders may select at No. 13 overall. (Last updated Tuesday, February 27, 2024).

CB Terrion Arnold - Alabama
1 / 13

CB Terrion Arnold - Alabama

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
QB Jayden Daniels - LSU
2 / 13

QB Jayden Daniels - LSU

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
CB Cooper DeJean - Iowa
3 / 13

CB Cooper DeJean - Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu - Penn State
4 / 13

OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu - Penn State

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
OT Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State
5 / 13

OT Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State

Young Kwak/Associated Press
OT JC Latham - Alabama
6 / 13

OT JC Latham - Alabama

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press
QB J.J. McCarthy - Michigan
7 / 13

QB J.J. McCarthy - Michigan

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press
DB Kool-Aid McKinstry - Alabama
8 / 13

DB Kool-Aid McKinstry - Alabama

Michelle Haas Hutchins/Associated Press
CB Quinyon Mitchell - Toledo
9 / 13

CB Quinyon Mitchell - Toledo

Doug McSchooler/Associated Press
DT Byron Murphy II - Texas
10 / 13

DT Byron Murphy II - Texas

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
QB Bo Nix - Oregon
11 / 13

QB Bo Nix - Oregon

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press
QB Michael Penix Jr. - Washington
12 / 13

QB Michael Penix Jr. - Washington

Butch Dill/Associated Press
Edge Jared Verse - Florida State
13 / 13

Edge Jared Verse - Florida State

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Mock Draft Tracker 6.0: Post-free agency frenzy

The latest draft predictions from experts after the first wave of NFL free agency.
news

A rundown of the Las Vegas Raiders' full 2024 NFL Draft order

The Raiders currently hold eight picks for the upcoming draft in Detroit, Michigan.
news

Mock Draft Tracker 5.0: Latest projections before free agency officially kicks off

The latest predictions from top analysts around the media ahead of the new league year.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Who's on the radar following the NFL Combine?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards tackles some draft questions on the heels of the annual Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
news

Mock Draft Tracker 4.0: How did the Combine shake up draft boards?

Take a look at the latest mock draft picks from around the media.
news

Road to the Draft: Catching eyes in Indy, Payton Wilson is driven to become 'the best in the world' 

The NC State linebacker had a promising meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders, and could be a seamless fit.
news

Top quarterback prospects speak highly of Antonio Pierce, Raiders at NFL Combine

Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix among quarterbacks prospects to meet with the Raiders in Indy.
news

Road to the Draft: Alabama's Terrion Arnold, Kool-Aid McKinstry look to make impression on the Raiders at the Combine

The two Alabama cornerbacks both met with the Raiders during the NFL Combine this week.
news

Road to the Draft: Byron Murphy II would consider it 'a blessing' to put on silver and black

"To play with a guy like Maxx Crosby, that would be crazy," the Texas Longhorns defensive tackle said.
news

At his first NFL Combine as head coach, Antonio Pierce is in his element

The former NFL linebacker detailed what it's like being on the other side of the table.
news

For Tom Telesco, 'a drive and desire to be great' are paramount traits when evaluating draft prospects

The Raiders general manager continues to dive into evaluating his new roster as well as the 2024 draft class at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Latest Content

gallery

Photos: Raiders host ELITE Academy

Mar 26, 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted athletes from a variety of position groups for Raiders ELITE Academy at HQ to work through drills and character development with Raiders players and alumni.
news

What to know about the new NFL Hybrid Kickoff rule, passed by owners at the Annual League Meeting

Mar 26, 2024

The new rule change will modify kicking and receiving team's alignment on kickoff and introduce a "landing zone."
video

Robert Spillane turned it up another notch as a Raider

Mar 26, 2024

The veteran linebacker was meant to be a Raider and wear the Silver and Black.
gallery

Photos: Girls flag football end-of-season awards

Mar 26, 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted local high school flag football teams for an evening honoring players, coaches and Tom Flores Coach of the Year Jodi Reich.
news

Mock Draft Tracker 7.0: Inching closer to Detroit

Mar 26, 2024

Here's the latest projections with the 2024 NFL Draft less than a month away.
news

Quick Hits: Antonio Pierce discusses quarterback scenarios, free agency at Annual League Meeting

Mar 25, 2024

Read through for some of the best quotes from Antonio Pierce's media availability in Orlando, Florida.
news

NFL approves new rule proposals for 2024 season at Annual League Meeting

Mar 25, 2024

NFL owners unanimously voted on banning hip-drop tackles in Orlando, Florida.
video

Coach Pierce talks free agency, Christian Wilkins, QB prospects and more

Mar 25, 2024

Head Coach Antonio Pierce discusses free agency, the upcoming draft, the quarterback prospects, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and more from the 2024 NFL Annual Meeting.
audio

Coach Pierce's NFL Annual Meeting Press Conference - 3.25.24 | RPP

Mar 25, 2024

Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media from the 2024 NFL Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.
news

Raiders mourn the passing of Carmen Cavalli

Mar 22, 2024

Our deepest condolences are with the Cavalli family at this time.
video

Taking a closer look at Christian Wilkins | Raiders Breakdown 

Mar 22, 2024

Raiders analyst Eric Allen looks at the Silver and Black's new defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on this edition of Raiders Breakdown.
audio

Caleb Williams' pro day, plus a mini-mock draft

Mar 22, 2024

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis react to quarterback Caleb Williams' USC pro day, plus go back and forth during a mini-mock draft.
View All
Advertising
Silver & Black Gala - March 30, 2024 - Register Now