Mock Draft Tracker 7.0: Inching closer to Detroit

Pick: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
Analysis: "Beefing up the offensive line should be a top priority for a team that wants to control the trenches. Fuaga is a mauler/brawler with the size, strength and nastiness to help the Raiders dominate the point of attack."
Pick: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
Analysis: "Losing tackle Jermaine Eluemunor to the Giants leaves a hole, so I love the idea of bringing in 6-foot-6, 324-pound Fuaga. He has started 25 games (40 total games of play) and only given up one sack, and he brings the kind of physical edge that coach Antonio Pierce wants in Las Vegas. With Kolton Miller at left tackle, I would keep Fuaga on the right side."
Pick: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
Analysis: "The Raiders could use help at a few spots, but giving their quarterback, Aidan O'Connell, a chance to be successful by adding to the offensive line is likely their best path. Latham would swing over to right tackle and give Las Vegas bookend tackles for the future."
Pick: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
Analysis: "Plug-and-play right tackle with immense upside for the Raiders. Smart pick here."
Pick: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
Analysis: "Latham is a strong, bruising right tackle who got the better of Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins — one of the strongest players in program history — a few times in the College Football Playoff. There is room for Latham to grow as a pass protector, with some choppy and heavy footwork in his pass sets, but he's a brick wall when in the right position."
Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Analysis: "If the Raiders don't move up for a quarterback, they can go a variety of ways with this selection. Right tackle is a need but Antonio Pierce has shown a lot of interest in CBs recently. Pierce met with Terrion Arnold at the NFL Combine and Alabama's Pro Day. There's only so much stock you should really put into that, but adding an explosive athlete in the secondary who can get his hands on the football is never a bad thing."
Pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Analysis: "The Raiders still need to address the quarterback spot but aren't comfortable with the options here. So after putting together one of the best defensive lines in the NFL they get to work on the secondary by adding a corner who just feels like a Raider in Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell."
Pick: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State
Analysis: Shoring up an offensive line that nosedived in run blocking in 2023 is critical. Pairing Fashanu with Kolton Miller means Las Vegas would boast one of the most athletic and physical tackle tandems in the NFL for years to come.
Pick: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Analysis: "The Raiders love speed, and that hasn't changed much over the years. New GM Tom Telesco got Christian Wilkins to help Maxx Crosby up front, and now the back-end coverage needs more attention with the smooth Wiggins."
