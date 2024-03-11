Per Sources: The latest 2024 Raiders free agency rumors

Below is an aggregation of Raiders-related free agent rumors, reports and speculation from select media members. These reports have not been confirmed or endorsed by the Raiders or any member of the Raiders' front office.
Monday, March 11
Report: Jermaine Eluemunor to sign with the New York Giants
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor is expected to join the Giants. Originally drafted by the Ravens in 2017, Eluemunor spent three seasons with the Raiders (2021-23), appearing in 48 games with 34 starts.
Report: Las Vegas Raiders expected to sign Gardner Minshew
Quarterback Gardner Minshew is reportedly set to sign with the Raiders, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Minshew started 13 games for the Colts in 2023, throwing 15 touchdowns, a career-high 3,305 passing yards and receiving his first career Pro Bowl selection. He has 37 career starts under his belt between the Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles.
Report: Bilal Nichols to sign with the Arizona Cardinals
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bilal Nichols will reportedly sign with the Arizona Cardinals after spending two seasons with the Silver and Black. Nichols started in every game in his Raiders tenure, totaling 92 total tackles, 13 quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss and three sacks in Las Vegas.
Report: Green Bay Packers to sign Josh Jacobs
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Josh Jacobs is reportedly expected to sign with the Packers. Jacobs totaled 5,545 rushing yards as a Raider, earning two Pro Bowl nods (2020 and 2022) as well as a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2022 when he finished the season as the league's rushing leader.
Report: Christian Wilkins to sign with the Raiders
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is reportedly coming to Las Vegas, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Wilkins was the Miami Dolphins' first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and spent five seasons with the team. He's started every game the past three seasons, coming off a career-high nine sacks in 2023.
Sunday, March 10
Report: Andre James expected to re-sign with the Raiders
Center Andre James is expected to return to the Silver and Black, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. James signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and became the team's starting center in 2021.
Update: The Raiders re-signed James on Monday, March 11.
